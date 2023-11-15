Almost 250,000 free books given to school children in literacy drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost 250,000 free books given to school children in literacy drive

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf highlighted the benefits of reading for children (Jane Barlow/PA)

Almost a quarter of a million books will be handed out to children in primary two and three this year as part of a child literacy programme.

On Wednesday, Humza Yousaf visited a primary school to promote “Read Write Count with the First Minister” – which hands out free bags of books and counting materials.

The programme, which aims to build parents’ confidence and introduce everyday learning activities, received £932,132 in Scottish Government funding.

Around 248,000 books will be given to pupils this year.

Mr Yousaf visited Craigentinny Primary School in Edinburgh to gift pupils with bags to mark Book Week Scotland.

He said: “I want to encourage all children to enjoy reading, writing, and counting.

The programme aims to help foster a love of reading from an early age (PA)

“Reading for pleasure is crucial in developing children’s literacy skills, and our funded national programmes such as Read Write Count with the First Minister are about supporting and enhancing a love of reading from an early age.

“When I was young my favourite books were the ones that were fun and that taught me something new. A good story, or a good book, can open new worlds to us.

“Reading can even help us if we feel sad, or if we’re unsure about something, and want to learn more about it.”

The campaign was launched in 2015 and hopes to raise attainment by fostering a love of reading from an early age.

Stephanie Dean, the head teacher at Craigentinny primary, said: “The Read, Write, Count bags is a fantastic initiative that has a huge impact on our pupils.

“As well as providing equity of access to books and resources, the bags also encourage families to support their children with reading, writing, and counting in a fun way.

“This is so important as research shows the benefits of parental engagement on their child’s learning and future successes.

“When they receive their bags, the children are engaged and excited and we hope this will help to promote a passion and lifelong love of learning.”