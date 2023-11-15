Asylum backlog of older cases down by nearly half since July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asylum backlog of older cases down by nearly half since July

By Press Association
The backlog of older cases in the UK asylum system fell by nearly half between July and October, new figures show (Alamy/PA)
The backlog of older cases in the UK asylum system fell by nearly half between July and October, new figures show.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to clear by the end of 2023 the backlog of so-called “legacy” cases, which refers to applications that have been waiting an initial decision since June 28 2022.

The legacy backlog stood at 33,253 as of October 29, down nearly a half (47%) from 62,157 on July 30, according to data published by the Home Office.

It is also down year-on-year by nearly two-thirds (65%), having stood at 93,987 in October 2022.

However, the non-legacy backlog of UK asylum cases – covering more recent applications, made on or after June 28 2022 – is continuing to rise, standing at 89,332 on October 29, up 20% from 74,622 on July 30.

The figures were unexpectedly released by the Home Office shortly before the Supreme Court ruled that the Government’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda were unlawful.

The data shows that the overall backlog of applications awaiting a decision, including both legacy and non-legacy cases, now stands at 122,585: down 10% from 136,779 on July 30 and down 12% from a record 138,782 at the end of February.

One asylum application does not always equal one individual, as an application can cover a group of people.

To meet the Prime Minister’s target of clearing the backlog of legacy cases, around 16,630 applications will need to be cleared per month before December 31.

Some 12,620 were cleared between September 24 and October 29, and 9,604 cleared between August 27 and September 24.

The total number of UK asylum caseworkers, based on headcount, stood at 2,529 at the end of October, up 42% from 1,775 at the end of July and more than double the figure a year earlier in October 2022, when it stood at 1,213.

The full-time equivalent number for the end of October this year is slightly lower, at 2,463, but this is also up 42% from July and more than double the total a year earlier.

Last month, a report from a cross-party committee of MPs warned that a “huge challenge” remains for the Home Office to clear the backlog in the asylum system and efforts to do so risk creating new backlogs in the courts.