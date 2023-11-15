Minister backs reducing number of court cases with no fixed start date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Minister backs reducing number of court cases with no fixed start date

By Press Association
Justice Secretary Angela Consatnce said she wants to see fewer floating trials (PA)
Justice Secretary Angela Consatnce said she wants to see fewer floating trials (PA)

The Justice Secretary has said she wants the number of serious cases that go to court without a definite trial date to be reduced.

But Angela Constance said banning “floating trial diets” could actually increase courtroom delays, and cause more uncertainty and anxiety for victims.

She was pressed on the issue of floating trials – where a court case is scheduled to start at any point over a fixed period of a number of days – when she appeared before Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday.

SNP MSP Rona Mackay said the committee had heard from women’s groups that having no definite date set for trials to begin could “prolong the trauma and prolong the anxiety” for victims.

While the Scottish Government is introducing a series of reforms to the legal system, including plans to scrap the controversial not proven verdict, she said there is “nothing” in the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill to address the use of floating trials.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the Government wants to reduce the use of floating trial diets (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Constance said there is a debate ongoing in the legal establishment about the use of floating trials, as she accepted the “uncertainty for victims is undesirable”.

She added: “The Government’s position is we are supportive in reducing the use of floating trials.

“We have not brought forward any measures to ban the use of floating trials, that is because we are still tackling a court backlog.”

She the backlog in court cases built up during the pandemic has been reduced by a third, and “the concern is that to remove floating trials at this time could increase delays further and that would induce further distress”.

For this reason, she said the Scottish Government is adopting a “a more flexible approach”.

Asked by Ms Mackay if the “ultimate aim” would be to not have any floating trial diets, Ms Constance said: “I certainly want to see them reduced.

“I know uncertainty for victims is a real factor that causes real distress, I am just somewhat cautious at this point in time if we took a more inflexible approach that would cause further harm and distress.

“I do think a more flexible approach is the appropriate response.”