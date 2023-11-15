Sunak faces calls to apologise for ‘wasting’ taxpayers’ cash on Rwanda plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak faces calls to apologise for ‘wasting’ taxpayers’ cash on Rwanda plan

By Press Association
Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has urged Rishi Sunak to apologise for “wasting” £140 million of taxpayers’ cash after his plan to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda was ruled unlawful.

The Labour leader attacked the Prime Minister over the “gimmick” and told the Commons: “Plan A has failed.”

Mr Sunak pledged to do “whatever it takes to stop the boats” and outlined plans to sign a new deal with Rwanda and, if necessary, change domestic law and “revisit” international relationships.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said: “For 13 years our security has been undermined by this Tory government. And now the most ridiculous, pathetic spectacle of all.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/UK Parliament)

“His Rwanda scheme, cooked up with his national security threat home secretary, has blown up. He was told over and over again that this would happen, that it wouldn’t work and it was just the latest Tory gimmick.

“But he bet everything on it and now he’s totally exposed. The central pillar of his Government has crumbled beneath him.

“Does he want to apologise to the country for wasting £140 million of taxpayers’ cash, for wasting his entire time in office?”

Mr Sunak said Sir Keir had not heard his commitments to take further action if necessary on his Rwanda plan.

He added: “On stopping the boats, Rwanda is one part of our plan which has already delivered a reduction in the number of small boats this year by a third.”

Mr Sunak used the exchanges to criticise Sir Keir for his previous support for former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Sir Keir continued to press on migration, saying: “While he was wasting his time on this gimmick the asylum backlog has swollen to 175,000 people. Taxpayers are paying £8 million a day on hotel bills and 615 people arrived by small boat last Sunday alone.

“Plan A has failed and after this session, whether he likes it or not, he’ll have to go back to his office, back to the drawing board, and start from scratch.

“Can he assure the British public that he will drop what his former home secretary (Suella Braverman) calls his ‘magical thinking’ and start treating small boat crossings with the seriousness that they deserve?”

Mr Sunak replied: “He talks about a changed Labour Party. Perhaps we’ll see that this evening. He can’t even make his party do the right thing when it comes to standing by Israel in the vote later today.

“He talks about taking small boat crossings seriously – he’s opposed every single measure that we have taken.”

Mr Sunak went on to claim Sir Keir wanted a “cosy deal with the EU”, adding: “He doesn’t want to stop the boats, he wants to welcome more of them.”

Conservative former minister Neil O’Brien, who hosted a refugee family through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, later told PMQs: “I’m proud that this country has always offered refuge to those who need it.

“But it’s essential that we in this country decide who comes to this country. The Prime Minister has rightly said he will do whatever it takes to stop the small boats and the evil trade around them.

“But isn’t it apparent that after this morning’s ruling what it will take is a new law to override the Human Rights Act and to cut through the thicket of case law built up by judicial activism so that we can bring back control of our borders and stop the small boats?”