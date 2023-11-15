Only small change needed to make big change in suicide prevention – Samaritans

Renewing suicide prevention funding in England would cost less than a loaf of bread per person and must be pledged in the autumn statement next week, Samaritans has urged.

The organisation said it wanted to send a message to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt that it would only take a “handful of small change from the Treasury to make a big change to suicide rates”, as supporters holding giant coins demonstrated outside Parliament.

Samaritans chief executive Julie Bentley was among those who stood in Parliament Square holding giant coins totalling £1.40 – the amount the charity has said it would cost per person to renew funding in England which is due to end in March.

Campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament call on the Government to renew local funding for suicide prevention (Belinda Jiao/PA)

Under the NHS Long Term Plan 2019 each local area in England received dedicated money for suicide prevention for a period of three years, but the Samaritans said most areas have already come to the end of their funding and it will finish for all by spring.

Exactly a week ahead of the autumn statement, the charity said it wanted to remind Mr Hunt “that it’s not too late to deliver the financial boost needed to continue the life-saving work happening in communities across the country”.

Ms Bentley said: “Millions of pounds have been invested in reducing smoking rates because it saves lives and cutting suicide rates should be no different.

“The Government has just increased funding for local anti-smoking services to £140 million and we’re asking Jeremy Hunt for barely half that amount, the equivalent of £1.40 for every person in England, to be put into community suicide prevention. It’s small change for the Treasury but it will make a big change to people’s lives.”