Teachers: Reform needed now amid fears disadvantaged pupils are being failed

Scottish education reform must speed up amid fears the current curriculum is failing disadvantaged pupils, school leaders have told a Holyrood committee.

In evidence to the Scottish Parliament’s Education, Children and Young People’s Committee, head teachers warned the status quo “cannot go on”.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth delayed plans to overhaul the exams and inspection system, which was first announced two years ago, with new bodies not expected to be in place until 2025.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth. (Jane Barlow/PA)

But Pauline Walker, head teacher of the Royal High School in Edinburgh – where Ms Gilruth previously taught modern studies – said she felt “constrained” by the current system.

She told committee MSPs that many disadvantaged young people, often from deprived backgrounds, were showing up to school for the socialisation, warmth and food that they may not get at home but were not engaging with lessons.

“We’re constrained with a curriculum that doesn’t allow us to meet that need,” she said, adding that pupils felt like they had “failed” on paper because they did not achieve the traditional national four or five qualifications despite showing more interest in courses which gave them purpose, like catering or hairdressing.

She said: “Their success is not recognised or celebrated. They feel like second class citizens and they disengage further from society.

“I really firmly believe that in terms of the reform, of course, we need to keep excellence absolutely front and centre in Scotland – but we need that equity side now to come in and to the forefront. We don’t have that right now, we are constrained to be able to do that.”

Meanwhile, Graham Hutton, general secretary of School Leaders Scotland and former head teacher of Dundee’s Grove Academy, said: “The status quo cannot go on without any shadow of a doubt. It does not work. It doesn’t work for the high flyers, it doesn’t work for the middle 60%, and it doesn’t work for the bottom, forgotten third who leave school without any qualifications whatsoever.

“We need to treat vocational and academic subjects on an equal footing. These young people have to have a purpose and a sense of belonging. There needs to be pathways that they will see as relevant for them to come to school.”

Scottish Labour’s education spokeswoman Pam Duncan-Glancy, who sits on the committee, asked the panellists if they thought the current reforms will take the system to where it needs to be.

Ms Walker replied: “I think they need to. The reality is the young people sitting in our schools now need this reform – not in 10, 20 years’ time.

“I do think the current reforms are the right direction, I just think we need to get on with it and move where we can in the quick winds.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.