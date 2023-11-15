Row over Matheson’s £11,000 iPad bill now closed, insists Yousaf

The First Minister has backed his under-fire Health Secretary, who is facing a threatened vote of no confidence after accruing a bill of almost £11,000 while using his Holyrood iPad on a foreign holiday.

Humza Yousaf insisted Michael Matheson has not been distracted by the row over his iPad roaming charges, and said given the minister is now repaying the bill to the Scottish Parliament, the matter should be “closed”.

Mr Matheson last week announced he would repay the £10,935.74 bill for data roaming charges that he racked up while using his Holyrood-issued iPad on holiday in Morocco almost a year ago.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson has insisted the bill was racked up while he conducted parliamentary work on holiday (Robert Perry/PA)

Despite that, the Conservatives are threatening to bring a vote of no confidence in the Health Secretary if he refuses to hand over the device to the Scottish Parliament to allow officials to verify if the bill was accrued while using it for work purposes.

Mr Matheson has already insisted the costs relate “solely to parliamentary and constituency-related work” that he carried out during the trip.

Asked if the row is distracting the Health Secretary as the NHS faces another challenging winter, Mr Yousaf told the PA news agency: “Michael isn’t distracted, that is the entire point.”

He said he had spoken to Mr Matheson “at length” during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting about the NHS.

“It is an issue he is entirely focused on,” Mr Yousaf said.

“For me, the matter is now closed. He has agreed to pay back every single penny of that expense, even though the Parliament wasn’t asking him to do so.”

Michael Matheson still has serious questions to answer over why he tried to force the taxpayer to pay his £11k iPad roaming charges bill – not to mention the soaring A&E waiting times on his watch. Yet he appears to have gone into hiding, can you find the SNP Health Secretary? pic.twitter.com/HdQKAuh3rN — Scottish Conservatives (@ScotTories) November 14, 2023

Mr Matheson was using an outdated Sim card in his iPad at the time, and Mr Yousaf said he had agreed to pay the money back “given the honest mistake he has made in relation to the updating of the Sim card”.

The First Minister added: “To me, that is a line drawn under the matter.”

But the Scottish Conservatives insist there are still “unanswered questions” for the Health Secretary over the matter, as they accused Mr Matheson of “going into hiding”.

Speaking on Tuesday, leader Douglas Ross said: “We need to get to the bottom of this saga once and for all, so the Scottish Conservatives are issuing the Health Secretary with an ultimatum – hand over the iPad, for the browsing history to be checked, and deliver a personal statement in Parliament explaining the full circumstances, or we’ll table a motion of no confidence.”