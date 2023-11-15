Row over Matheson’s £11,000 iPad bill now closed, insists Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Row over Matheson’s £11,000 iPad bill now closed, insists Yousaf

By Press Association
Health Secretary Michael Matheson, right, has been supported by First Minister Humza Yousaf (PA)
The First Minister has backed his under-fire Health Secretary, who is facing a threatened vote of no confidence after accruing a bill of almost £11,000 while using his Holyrood iPad on a foreign holiday.

Humza Yousaf insisted Michael Matheson has not been distracted by the row over his iPad roaming charges, and said given the minister is now repaying the bill to the Scottish Parliament, the matter should be “closed”.

Mr Matheson last week announced he would repay the £10,935.74 bill for data roaming charges that he racked up while using his Holyrood-issued iPad on holiday in Morocco almost a year ago.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson has insisted the bill was racked up while he conducted parliamentary work on holiday (Robert Perry/PA)

Despite that, the Conservatives are threatening to bring a vote of no confidence in the Health Secretary if he refuses to hand over the device to the Scottish Parliament to allow officials to verify if the bill was accrued while using it for work purposes.

Mr Matheson has already insisted the costs relate “solely to parliamentary and constituency-related work” that he carried out during the trip.

Asked if the row is distracting the Health Secretary as the NHS faces another challenging winter, Mr Yousaf told the PA news agency: “Michael isn’t distracted, that is the entire point.”

He said he had spoken to Mr Matheson “at length” during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting about the NHS.

“It is an issue he is entirely focused on,” Mr Yousaf said.

“For me, the matter is now closed. He has agreed to pay back every single penny of that expense, even though the Parliament wasn’t asking him to do so.”

Mr Matheson was using an outdated Sim card in his iPad at the time, and Mr Yousaf said he had agreed to pay the money back “given the honest mistake he has made in relation to the updating of the Sim card”.

The First Minister added: “To me, that is a line drawn under the matter.”

But the Scottish Conservatives insist there are still “unanswered questions” for the Health Secretary over the matter, as they accused Mr Matheson of “going into hiding”.

Speaking on Tuesday, leader Douglas Ross said: “We need to get to the bottom of this saga once and for all, so the Scottish Conservatives are issuing the Health Secretary with an ultimatum – hand over the iPad, for the browsing history to be checked, and deliver a personal statement in Parliament explaining the full circumstances, or we’ll table a motion of no confidence.”