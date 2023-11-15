No 10 slaps down Braverman’s claim of secret deal with Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

No 10 slaps down Braverman’s claim of secret deal with Sunak

By Press Association
Suella Braverman claimed a secret pact had been reached with Rishi Sunak in order for her to lend him her support (PA)
Suella Braverman claimed a secret pact had been reached with Rishi Sunak in order for her to lend him her support (PA)

Downing Street has slapped down Suella Braverman’s suggestion that she struck a deal with Rishi Sunak to lend him her support in exchange for key promises.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary rejected the former home secretary’s “characterisation” of a secret pact allegedly being reached, but confirmed the pair had been discussing policy prior to her Cabinet appointment.

In an incendiary resignation letter following her sacking on Monday, Mrs Braverman suggested she had given the PM her backing and served in his Government “on certain conditions.”

These included a commitment to cut net migration and efforts to override international barriers to deporting people who arrive in Britain via small boats in the English Channel, she said.

Prime Minister’s Questions
The Prime Minister’s press secretary rejected the former home secretary’s ‘characterisation’ of a secret pact (House of Commons/PA)

No 10 admitted that “something may have come in” when asked if Mrs Braverman had handed a document to Mr Sunak before her appointment.

Policy was discussed between the pair during the 2022 leadership contest, Downing Street suggested, adding it would be “quite odd” for them not to before she became home secretary.

But asked whether the PM and former home secretary had any kind of exchange in which a deal was struck before she entered Government, his press secretary said: “I do not accept that characterisation.”

“They obviously had a discussion on priority areas to work on and if you actually look at what we’ve worked on together with the Home Office during the last year, the toughest legislation on immigration, boats down by a third, crime falling, that would have been the basis of the ask for the home secretary, and obviously she would have had the opportunity to respond,” the press secretary said.

A reshuffle on Monday saw Mrs Braverman ousted and former prime minister David Cameron brought back as Foreign Secretary, with Mr Sunak hailing a new “strong and united team” in Government.

In a letter to the Prime Minister on Tuesday, Mrs Braverman – whose leadership ambitions are no secret – issued a rallying cry to the party’s right with a call for an “authentic Conservative agenda”.

The former minister claimed she had agreed a deal to back Mr Sunak and serve as home secretary “on certain conditions”, such as introducing measures to override the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and the Human Rights Act (HRA) in legislation to stop small boats crossing the Channel.

“You have manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver on every single one of these key policies,” she wrote, adding: “Either your distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so. Or, as I must surely conclude now, you never had any intention of keeping your promises.”

She accused him of a “betrayal of your promise to the nation that you would do ‘whatever it takes’ to stop the boats” and said his response to the pro-Palestinian protests showed he is “uncertain, weak, and lacking in the qualities of leadership that this country needs”.

In a brief response, a No 10 spokeswoman said the Prime Minister “believes in actions not words”.

“He is proud that this Government has brought forward the toughest legislation to tackle illegal migration this country has seen and has subsequently reduced the number of boat crossings by a third this year. And whatever the outcome of the Supreme Court tomorrow, he will continue that work,” she said.

“The PM thanks the former home secretary for her service.”