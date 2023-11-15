Recruitment campaign highlights importance of working in adult social care

A campaign promoting the impact social carers can have on vulnerable adults has been launched to aid recruitment to the sector.

The Scottish Government adult social care recruitment drive will feature TV, radio and digital advertising, showing the variety of care roles on offer across the more than 135,000-strong workforce.

Social care minister Maree Todd met staff and residents at Quayside Care Home in Yoker, Glasgow, run by HC-One Scotland, as she launched the campaign.

It comes as social care workers delivering direct care in commissioned services will see their pay increase to a minimum of £12 per hour from April, up from £10.90 introduced this year.

Earlier this year, the Coalition of Care and Support Providers in Scotland said recruitment and retention in the sector had become challenging, with three-quarters of organisations reporting high staff turnover between 2021 and 2022.

Ms Todd said the advertising campaign will show the “hugely positive impact” adult social care can have on communities.

She added: “To help address the issues care providers are facing in filling vacancies, we’ve increased pay and believe the national care service will help us and our partners to provide consistency in further improved pay and conditions, access to training and development and ensuring a career in social care is attractive and rewarding.

“It has been so good to meet with the staff here at Quayside and the HSCP (Health and Social Care Partnership) to hear how they are working together to not just adapt to the caring needs of their community, but how they really support their staff develop skills, experience and careers.”