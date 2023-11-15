Cleverly once called Rwanda plan ‘batshit’, Yvette Cooper claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cleverly once called Rwanda plan ‘batshit’, Yvette Cooper claims

By Press Association
Home Secretary James Cleverly did not directly respond to the claim from the Labour frontbencher (Jonathan Brady/PA)
James Cleverly privately called the Rwanda plan “batshit”, Yvette Cooper has claimed.

The shadow home secretary suggested Mr Cleverly never personally believed in the plan as she questioned him in the Commons about what ministers will do now the Supreme Court has ruled it unlawful.

Ms Cooper told the Commons: “I don’t believe the new Home Secretary ever believed in the Rwanda plan. He distanced himself from it and his predecessor’s language on it.

“He may even on occasion have privately called it ‘batshit’.”

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper’s comments sparked laughter in the Commons (Victoria Jones/PA)

Following laughter from Labour MPs, she added: “But he and I agree, we need action to stop boat crossings that are undermining border security and putting lives at risk.

“We need a properly controlled and managed system for asylum and refugees.”

As Ms Cooper made the claim, the Home Secretary could be seen sitting on the Government benches with his head lowered.

Mr Cleverly did not directly respond to the claim from the Labour frontbencher when he later answered her questions.

He did, however, distance himself from calls from the Tory right for the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights, telling Stoke-on-Trent North MP Jonathan Gullis such a move was not “necessary” to control the UK’s borders.