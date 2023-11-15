Culture projects to share £6.5m funding following October cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Culture projects to share £6.5m funding following October cuts

By Press Association
Angus Robertson announced the funding on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Angus Robertson announced the funding on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Several cultural projects have been allocated more than £6.5 million in the current financial year.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson announced the funding on Wednesday, which includes £2 million for Screen Scotland and £1.5 million for the Culture Collective network.

Some of the money will also go towards public sector pay uplifts.

It comes after the First Minister pledged to “more than double” investment in arts and culture over the next five years.

In October, a funding cut of £6.6 million was re-imposed on Creative Scotland, prompting anger in the sector.

Mr Robertson said: “Cultural activity is hugely important and we value the significant positive impact it makes in the lives of people across Scotland.

“We recognise that cultural organisations are facing considerable challenges at present.

“This funding will benefit individuals and communities across Scotland through our support to programmes like Culture Collective, and demonstrates our continued investment in screen and festivals.

“In spite of the incredibly challenging picture, we have prioritised our investment in culture, to support the sector, acknowledging its vital contribution to our economy, and to ensure everyone has the opportunity to experience the transformative and empowering potential of culture.”