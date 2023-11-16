Assisted dying ‘could expose poorest to sinister postcode lottery’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Assisted dying ‘could expose poorest to sinister postcode lottery’

By Press Association
An assisted dying Bill will be put before Holyrood in due course (Jane Barlow/PA)
Assisted dying in Scotland could expose terminally ill patients living in poverty to a “sinister postcode lottery”, campaigners have warned.

The Better Way campaign – an organisation against a law change – said people from the most deprived communities are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer too late, meaning they are more eligible for assisted dying.

It comes ahead of the issue of poverty and terminal diagnoses being raised in Holyrood on Thursday.

A Member’s Bill by Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur is set to go before Parliament, which would give mentally competent adults with a terminal diagnosis the right to end their life if they requested it.

Dr Miro Griffiths, disability studies scholar and spokesman for the Better Way campaign (Photo supplied by Better Way)

Scots would not be able to opt for assisted dying for any other reason under the proposals, and safeguards would include independent assessment by two doctors.

But Dr Miro Griffiths, disability studies scholar and spokesman for the Better Way campaign, said: “We are deeply concerned that changing the law would expose terminally ill Scots facing poverty to new, unprecedented dangers, and severe forms of inequality.

“People living in deprived areas of the country are more likely to present with cancer at a late stage, and more likely to face barriers accessing palliative care. This group would be more eligible for ‘assisted deaths’ than wealthier Scots in a sinister postcode lottery.

“In jurisdictions such as Canada, the cost-saving benefits of assisted dying have already been touted by authorities. There is a risk that in Scotland, assisted deaths will be incentivised as a cheaper alternative to more conventional end-of-life care.

“An assisted suicide framework could seriously compound existing social inequalities and single out the poorest in society for unjust treatment.

“We urge parliamentarians to take account of this as they come to consider new legislation in the coming months.”

Views towards assisted dying in Scotland have been mixed in recent months, with the general assembly of the Church of Scotland suspending its historic opposition to the issue.

The church had previously expressed concern the procedure could be seen as “cost saving”, a claim dismissed by then first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Meanwhile, First Minister Humza Yousaf said he felt “less persuaded” on assisted dying following discussions with disability campaigners.

Liam McArthur MSP said: “The current ban on assisted dying is no longer sustainable. Despite the best efforts of palliative care, it is clear that the current law in Scotland is not working.

“The proposals I am setting out deliver a safe, compassionate and robustly safeguarded Bill that will legalise assisted dying for terminally ill, mentally competent adults while sitting alongside high-quality end-of-life care. ”