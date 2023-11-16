Brighton Christmas market cancelled after council struggles to find replacement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brighton Christmas market cancelled after council struggles to find replacement

By Press Association
Brighton Christmas market will not go ahead this year after the council failed to secure a commercial partner for its replacement venture (James Manning/PA)
Brighton Christmas market will not go ahead this year after the council failed to secure a commercial partner for its replacement venture (James Manning/PA)

Brighton’s Christmas market has been scrapped after the council’s bid to replace it with a community-led event fell through.

Council bosses have admitted the East Sussex city will not see Christmas markets return this festive season after failing to secure a commercial partner to fund the event.

The move, first reported by the Brighton Argus newspaper, comes as council chiefs said the local authority cannot spend the £70,000 needed to carry out the event as it faces an “enormous funding crisis”.

The coastal city’s Christmas market attraction had been hosted by an independent events company E3 Events for the last two years, but it cut short its three-year contract earlier this year citing difficulties because of Covid, rising costs and supply chain problems.

Following this setback in July, Brighton and Hove City Council called on local artists, craftspeople, performers and more to come together for a new festive event in the city, to create a “new, smaller scale, community-led event”.

But on November 16, the council confirmed to PA news agency that no Christmas market replacement was going ahead in 2023.

Lead councillor for tourism and culture Alan Robins said: “Organising a Christmas Market for the city was always dependent on finding a new commercial partner to help us to fund and co-ordinate the event.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we have been unable to find a partner willing to commit to the project for a single year.

“Given the enormous funding crisis the council is facing, we cannot commit to spending the £70,000 needed to stage an event.”

Mr Robins added: “We wanted to create a different kind of Christmas Market this year – because in the two years it was staged it was never actually all that popular with the public, and was also expensive for traders who wanted a pitch there.

“We received a fantastic response from community groups, artists and makers in the city keen to be involved in a Christmas event – and we appreciate they will be disappointed.

“However, we will keep in touch and look forward to involving them in future Christmas events in the city.”

The council are continuing with a scheme to put up community Christmas trees across 23 sites across the city for the festive period, with further information to come.