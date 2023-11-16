Vallance and Whitty to give evidence at UK Covid-19 Inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Vallance and Whitty to give evidence at UK Covid-19 Inquiry

By Press Association
Former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance leaves after giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London, during its first investigation (James Manning/PA)
Former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance leaves after giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London, during its first investigation (James Manning/PA)

A pandemic-era chief scientist whose diary entries contained revelations that Boris Johnson described coronavirus as “nature’s way of dealing with old people” is set to appear before the UK’s public inquiry.

Sir Patrick Vallance is expected to give evidence on Monday followed by England’s former chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty and his former deputy, Sir Jonathan Van-Tam later in the week.

Extracts from Sir Patrick’s diary during his time in office have already been the subject of much of the inquiry’s examination of other key figures, including ex-Downing Street director of communications Lee Cain and former cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill.

NHS workforce plan
Sir Chris Whitty is also due to appear before the inquiry next week (Victoria Jones/PA)

One entry recorded that the former PM had referred to the Treasury as the “pro-death squad” when he wanted the ministry to back him in arguing for a path to eased restrictions.

Another contained an allegation that Mr Johnson had suggested he believed the pandemic was “nature’s way of dealing with old people” as he resisted lockdowns.

Sir Patrick, who served as the Government’s chief scientific adviser from 2018 to 2023, also wrote about his own frustrations in dealing with the then-prime minister.

“(Mr Johnson is) obsessed with older people accepting their fate and letting the young get on with life and the economy going,” he said.

“Quite bonkers set of exchanges,” he wrote, referring to a WhatsApp group including the former PM.

Chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett
Chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett said it would be ‘premature’ to make a decision on whether the entries should be disclosed in their entirety (James Manning/PA)

Sir Patrick said that he and Sir Chris felt Number 10 officials were trying to “strong-arm” them into appearing by Mr Johnson’s side at a Downing Street press conference following the then-PM’s ex-chief adviser Dominic Cummings’ press conference on his lockdown trip to Barnard Castle.

The journey was clearly against the rules and Mr Cummings’ televised appearance before the media was a “car crash”, the former chief scientist said in an entry in May 2020.

Sir Patrick has objected to the publication of his pandemic-era diary in full, describing the notes as a “brain dump” written “at the end of immensely stressful days to protect his mental health”.

Chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett has said it would be “premature” to make a decision on whether the entries should be disclosed in their entirety.

But further extracts could be put before the inquiry as he answers questions from lawyers about his time in office during the Government’s response to the virus next week.

His evidence will be followed by Sir Chris on Tuesday and Sir Jonathan next Wednesday, according to a timetable published by the inquiry on Thursday.

Dame Angela McLean will also appear next Wednesday, while Business Secretary Kemi-Badenoch and Dame Jenny Harries, a former deputy chief medical officer for England are expected next Thursday.