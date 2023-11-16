Antisemitism and Islamophobia ‘major drivers’ of hate crime, equality body says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Antisemitism and Islamophobia ‘major drivers’ of hate crime, equality body says

By Press Association
The EHRC said religious hate crime has not reduced from 2018 to the ‘same degree’ as other crimes (Alamy/PA)
Police forces and the Government should tackle antisemitism and Islamophobia as “major drivers” of hate crime levels in England and Wales, an equality body has said.

Home Office figures show two in five (42%) cases of religious hate crime recorded by the police in both countries in 2021/22 were against Muslims. Around one in four (23%) were against Jewish people and 8% were against Christians.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) recommended in a new report: “Central and local government and police forces should take, and report on, action to tackle antisemitism and Islamophobia as major drivers of levels of hate crime.”

It said the fact religious hate crime has not reduced from 2018 to the “same degree” as other such crimes should be addressed.

The watchdog identified “sudden increases” in racial or religiously motivated offences sparked by political or terrorist incidents.

Religious hate crimes recorded since Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel last month were not taken into account in the report.

The Equality and Human Rights Monitor report is produced for Parliament every five years by the EHRC, which is the regulator of equality laws in Britain and the human rights watchdog for England and Wales.

It reflects challenges the country has faced since 2018, including the Covid-19 pandemic, rising cost of living prices and the conflict in Ukraine.

Schools have been urged to “take action to address” the “underperformance” of boys relative to girls in primary and secondary education.

The EHRC says employers should be required to publish plans to address any disparities identified in the recruitment, retention, progression and pay of disabled workers.

It has suggested a requirement for Government and health providers to look at the poorer physical and mental health experienced by transgender people.

Among the other findings are that a quarter of over-65s in the UK do not have access to the internet in their home.

Gay and lesbian Britons suffer twice as much domestic abuse (11.3%) compared to heterosexual people (5.1%), the report said.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, who chairs the EHRC, said: “While we welcome the improvements made over the past five years, it is clear that substantial action is required in many areas.

“Our report and recommendations aim to inform discussions and decisions for years to come, promoting action and tangible progress.

“By addressing disparities that affect specific groups, we can collectively improve services and work towards a fairer society.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “There is no place for hate in our society and we condemn the recent antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes that have been reported.

“Whilst recently published statistics – covering the year to March 2023 – show there has been an overall reduction in hate crimes recorded by police, any instance of hate crime is one too many.

“We expect the police to fully investigate all hate crimes and make sure the cowards who commit them feel the full force of the law.”