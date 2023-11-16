Labour: Cameron should take regular questions from MPs in Westminster Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour: Cameron should take regular questions from MPs in Westminster Hall

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary David Cameron is not an MP and so cannot sit in the House of Commons (Kin Cheung/PA)
Foreign Secretary David Cameron is not an MP and so cannot sit in the House of Commons (Kin Cheung/PA)

David Cameron should be forced to take regular questions from MPs in Westminster Hall, Labour has said.

Shadow Commons leader Lucy Powell said the new Foreign Secretary, who cannot enter the Commons because he is not an MP, should hold regular “accountability sessions” there as a “starter”.

Westminster Hall is the oldest building on the parliamentary estate, and Labour’s reference to it refers to an alternative debating chamber there which is primarily used by backbench MPs to raise topics for debate.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said MPs “must” be able to hold Lord Cameron to account, and appeared to offer an assurance this could be done, but did not offer details on how it would happen.

Lord Cameron cannot sit in the House of Commons because he is not an elected MP.

Following his appointment, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs he had commissioned advice about the possible options for enhancing scrutiny given the situation.

Ms Powell said: “At a time of war in Europe, a horrifying conflict in Israel and Gaza, and threats from China, Iran and elsewhere, elected members here are now unable to hold the Foreign Secretary to account.

She added: “This House must be able to scrutinise his work effectively because, let’s be honest, there’s a lot to hold him to account for.”

She said it would be “entirely insufficient” for another Foreign Office minister to stand in for Mr Cameron, adding: “The last time the House was in this situation, Conservative members were furious and demanded that questions must be answered in this place.

“The then Labour government was set to bring in the recommendations of the Procedure Committee at the time.

Penny Mordaunt
Penny Mordaunt said it was ‘not an unusual situation’ (PA)

“So does she agree with me that we should immediately dust off that report, and bring forward a motion to put in place its recommendations quickly?

“This would include regular accountability sessions for the Foreign Secretary in Westminster Hall as a starter.”

On the Government’s plan to use emergency legislation to revive plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, Ms Powell questioned why ministers did not do so months ago “instead of sitting around waiting” for the Supreme Court’s judgment.

She said: “These are desperation tactics to try and make them look like they are doing something, when the truth is this is a failed, unworkable and costly plan that leaves their pledge to stop the boats stranded.”

Responding, Ms Mordaunt said: “She is right that this House must be able to hold (Lord Cameron) to account. This is not an unusual situation, it has happened before with my noble Lords Mandelson, Adonis, Frost, Morgan and I think others.”

She added: “My understanding is that the Procedure Committee is going to be consulted on the best way forward. And she alludes to some of the options in her remarks that may be required of the Foreign Secretary.

“But I know that he will want to be accountable to this House.”

She said she understood MPs will want to be able to question the Foreign Secretary and said “she has my assurance in that respect”.

On the Rwanda plan, she said: “We want to do this swiftly.

“It is part of a plan of action that (Prime Minister Rishi Sunak) has set out, and that has been worked on by the Home Office and other departments together with the largest ever small boats deal with France, a new agreement with Albania that has already… cut Albanian small boat arrivals by more than 90%.”

Ms Mordaunt conceded there is “more to do” but said the Government is a “step closer to the deterrent we seek”.

Ms Powell also asked if Lord Cameron’s appointment was approved by the independent adviser on minister’s interests, and if not when that would be done, but Ms Mordaunt did not directly address the question.