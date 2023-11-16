Public services unaffordable and in need of urgent reform, auditors warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public services unaffordable and in need of urgent reform, auditors warn

By Press Association
The Scottish Government’s consolidated accounts have been published (Jane Barlow/PA)
There is an urgent need for reform as “public services in their current shape are not affordable”, auditors have warned in their annual report on the Scottish Government’s accounts.

While the Government responded quickly to the impact of inflation in the 2022/23 financial year, Audit Scotland said more long-term measures are needed.

The auditors also warned the Government’s core IT systems may no longer be fit for purpose due to under-investment.

A total expenditure of £49.8 billion was recorded in the Government’s consolidated accounts, with an under-spend of £509 million.

Audit Scotland has said for several years there needs to be reform in the public sector, including a workforce redesign.

In Thursday’s report, it said there has been no progress on creating a devolved public sector account which would list all assets and liabilities north of the border.

Stephen Boyle, Auditor General for Scotland, said: “The Scottish Government responded quickly to the impact of inflation and other factors on the public finances.

“But most of the decisions taken were short-term and will not help manage more turbulence over the next few years.

Auditor General Stephen Boyle
Auditor General Stephen Boyle called for public service reform (PA)

“Public services in their current shape are not affordable.

“Ministers urgently need to develop a clear roadmap that lays out how public services will be reformed to make them financially sustainable.”

Auditors praised the fact the Government has set up a strategic commercial assets division to advise its financial interventions in the private sector.

This comes after costly interventions in companies including Ferguson Marine, Prestwick Airport and BiFab.

The consolidated accounts were given an unqualified audit opinion, meaning they show a “true and fair” view of the situation.

Responding to the report, Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said: “We are pleased that the Scottish Government’s accounts have been given an unqualified audit opinion for the 18th year running in the face of a profoundly challenging financial situation, caused by the pandemic, war in Ukraine, and high inflation.

“However, we recognise that more needs to be done.

“That’s why we have embarked on an ambitious programme of public service reform as part of our medium-term financial strategy, which sets out how we will do all we can within our powers to ensure public finances are on a sustainable path.”

The Government also said it is redesigning its internal performance reporting to better measure progress against its goals.