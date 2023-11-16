Visa uncertainty adding to ‘insecurity’ for Ukrainian refugees, campaigner warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Visa uncertainty adding to ‘insecurity’ for Ukrainian refugees, campaigner warns

By Press Association
Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said the potential extension of the visa period for Ukrainians in the UK is being kept under ‘consistent review’ (James Manning/PA)
A campaigner and host for Ukrainian refugees has voiced concerns after a Government minister declined to rule out bringing in a fee for those who have fled to the UK amid the ongoing war.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said the potential extension of the visa period for Ukrainians in the UK is being kept under “consistent review”, adding that this “includes whether to require a fee”.

The first visas issued as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme – launched last year following the Russian invasion – will expire in March 2025.

Scottish National Party MP Patrick Grady had asked a question in Parliament about whether the Home Office would ensure there are “no fees chargeable for any extension to the Ukrainian visa schemes”.

In a written response earlier this week, Mr Jenrick said: “In line with the situation in Ukraine, working closely with the Ukrainian Government, as well as our international counterparts, we keep the need for a possible extension of UK sanctuary, beyond March 2025, under consistent review. This includes whether to require a fee.

“We are mindful that permission will start to expire, for the first arrivals under our Ukrainian schemes, from March 2025, and their need for certainty beyond that point to help them to plan ahead.”

Kitty Hamilton, co-founder of the advocacy group Vigil for Visas, has hosted a number of Ukrainian refugees, and said that so long as the reasons for Ukrainians needing to come to the UK do not change, “I don’t see why the rules for their stay should change”.

She told the PA news agency: “They are not here because they want to be, they are here because there is a war in their country and they can’t go back yet.

“As we said right from the beginning, the vast majority aren’t going to stay much beyond the end of this war. The problem is that we don’t know when that will be. It seems unfair to add to this insecurity with a lack of clarity on whether our guests can stay here in the UK.”

A report by the National Audit Office last month said Ukrainians must be given certainty over their futures including around visa extensions.

The report said: “The Government will soon need to take important decisions about the future of the scheme, including whether to extend visas beyond three years, and whether to extend funding for local authorities and sponsors, which currently finishes before visas expire.

The Government, responding to the report, said it will give an update on the future of the scheme “well before the first visas expire”.