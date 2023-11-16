Three more Irish citizens leave Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three more Irish citizens leave Gaza

By Press Association
Palestinians with European passports at the Rafah border crossing in Egypt on Wednesday (AP)
Palestinians with European passports at the Rafah border crossing in Egypt on Wednesday (AP)

Three more Irish citizens have been able to leave Gaza, Ireland’s deputy premier has said.

It comes a day after 23 Irish citizens, including families with children, crossed into Egypt.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin, who is visiting the area, said he believes more will be able to leave by Sunday amid the ongoing war.

He said he has been given assurances by Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen that the majority of Irish citizens still in Gaza will be able to leave within the next three days.

Mr Martin visited two towns in southern Israel on Thursday which had been attacked by Hamas in October.

They included Kibbutz Be’eri where eight-year-old Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand was taken hostage.

He said he unreservedly condemned the “brutal attack by Hamas”, and called for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages.

He said he expressed his concern at the “catastrophic situation in Gaza” to Mr Cohen and “reiterated calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire”.

Mr Martin also met Israeli president Isaac Herzog, and said he stressed to him the “urgent need to dramatically increase the supply of humanitarian aid into Gaza”.

Mr Martin told RTE that his impression from discussions with Israeli leaders is that there is a determination to continue with its military campaign in Gaza.

“I get the sense this morning that Israel wants to believe that it can eliminate Hamas militarily. We don’t share that view,” he said.

“I’m very clear that we we do need humanitarian ceasefire.”

Mr Martin later travelled to the West Bank where he held an hour-long meeting with Palestinian Authority prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

He said he expressed his sympathy with the Palestinian people over civilian deaths in Gaza in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We discussed the role the international community must play in the path to peace and Ireland’s support for the two-state solution,” he added.