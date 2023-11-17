Levelling up projects unlikely to be delivered on time, says watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Levelling up projects unlikely to be delivered on time, says watchdog

By Press Association
The NAO has warned that many projects backed by key levelling up funds will struggle to meet their deadlines and may not be completed (Christopher Furlong/PA)
The NAO has warned that many projects backed by key levelling up funds will struggle to meet their deadlines and may not be completed (Christopher Furlong/PA)

Projects funded by the Government’s major levelling up grants are behind schedule and unlikely to be finished by their original deadlines, the National Audit Office (NAO) has found.

A review of three funds providing a total of £9.5 billion found spiralling costs, skills shortages and delayed decision-making mean local authorities are struggling to deliver projects on time.

Experts described the report as “damning”, with one saying it provides “a litany of missed deadlines, moving goalposts and dysfunction”.

The review, published on Friday, looked at projects backed by the Towns Fund, the Levelling Up Fund and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, all three of which are intended to support the “levelling up” agenda that was a major part of the 2019 Conservative manifesto.

The first two funds were intended to back “shovel ready” projects that could be delivered swiftly, but the NAO found several projects had either been suspended or not even started by March this year.

Of the 1,300 projects supported by the two funds, 64 had been completed but 76 were still yet to begin.

The NAO concluded that the original deadlines set by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) were “unlikely to be met”.

The watchdog found 50% of the main construction contracts for Levelling Up Fund projects due to be completed by March 2024 had still not been signed a year before the deadline.

It also found that the bulk of the money allocated to the projects had still not been spent.

NAO analysis found only 14% of the £1.6 billion allocated in the first round of the Levelling Up Fund in October 2021 had been spent by March this year, while 13% of the money announced for “Town Deals” in 2021 had been spent.

A DLUHC spokesman said these figures are out of date and another £1.5 billion has been spent since March, which means around 28% of the total allocated under the three projects has now been spent.

Zoe Billingham, director of the think tank IPPR North, said: “This report includes a litany of missed deadlines, moving goalposts and dysfunction in the way levelling up funds have been allocated to councils as part of the Government’s flagship programme.”

David Pendlebury, of the New Economics Foundation, said: “This report is damning and shows everything that’s wrong with the way Whitehall works – or refuses to work – with communities.

“The Government’s lack of trust in local authorities resulted in a deeply muddled approach to levelling up, in which cash-strapped councils were tempted with the promise of much-needed investment, only to have their hopes dashed.”

Boris Johnson visit to Coventry
Levelling up was a major part of Boris Johnson’s manifesto in 2019 (David Rose/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The NAO blamed a range of factors for the delays, including the rampant inflation of the past two years, skills shortages in the construction sector, and delays in decision-making by DLUHC, with an average delay of 10 months across the projects.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “DLUHC is in a better position to understand the benefits these funds deliver following significant improvements in its approach to evaluation. But the department and local authorities will need to work together to unblock projects which are delayed or have not started and set realistic expectations for delivery.

“It is important that DLUHC shares the insights from its evaluation work with local decision-makers to help them achieve better value for money and reduce regional inequalities by improving the places people live.”

A DLUHC spokesman said: “The figures from this report are out of date. In the eight months since March, DLUHC has paid over £1.5 billion of further funding out to local authorities. We continue to work closely with local authorities to support their delivery of their vital projects.

“We have committed £13 billion to levelling up, supporting projects to improve everyday life for people across the UK, regenerating town centres and high streets, local transport and cultural and heritage assets.

“Major regeneration projects take time to deliver, but a number of projects have completed. This includes the redevelopment of the Farnworth Leisure Centre in Bolton, delivered as part of a £13.3 million commitment to Bolton Council through the Future High Streets Fund. Thanks to the Towns Fund also, the Ingenium Centre in Darlington and a digi-tech factory in Norwich have both opened their doors.”