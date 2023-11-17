Law enforcement on class B and C drugs ‘pathetically weak for years’, says PCC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Law enforcement on class B and C drugs ‘pathetically weak for years’, says PCC

By Press Association
Alison Hernandez, Conservative PCC for Devon and Cornwall, is pushing for the classification of cannabis to be reviewed (PA)
The enforcement of laws around class B and C drugs has been “pathetically weak” for years and tougher action needs to be taken nationally against cannabis, a police and crime commissioner (PCC) has said.

Alison Hernandez, Conservative PCC for Devon and Cornwall, said too much focus is placed on deaths from class A drugs such as heroin, rather than enforcing the laws around cannabis.

Speaking to journalists at a conference in Westminster, Ms Hernandez said: “Policing and enforcement of drugs and drug dealing in this country has been pathetically weak on class B and class C drugs for years.”

She said police risk assessments look at drug deaths, which means there is a focus on heroin, and pointed out that more people are in treatment centres for cannabis use than other drugs.

Devon and Cornwall police and crime commissioner (PCC) Alison Hernandez said some people believe cannabis is legal, but need reminding of the harm it causes.
“That is alarming. And the fact is that it sort of gets ignored in the threat assessments that policing do, and that’s why we’re trying to influence how the police look at this as a problem,” Ms Hernandez said.

“There’s been too much conversation nationally about the legalisation of cannabis so a lot of people think it already is legal.

“And we want to remind our communities that it’s not and the damage that it causes.”

She is pushing for the classification of cannabis to be reviewed, using data from California where it has been legalised.

“There’s been some real wider impacts on society by even considering the legalisation of it and that’s why we’d like it to be considered in the round with new evidence.”

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst, who is the national lead for regional organised crime units, said: “We go after organised crime and there’s a lot of money to be made in cannabis, a significant amount of it, so that the cannabis threat now manifests itself significantly in homegrown cannabis factories.

“The drug itself is stronger than it’s ever been. And itself is linked to a lot of mental health challenges … and untold harm.”

A crackdown on cannabis farms in July across England and Wales saw 1,000 illegal growing sites raided and more than 1,000 people arrested.

Police argue that crime gangs involved in cannabis production are also responsible for other crimes including Class A drug smuggling, modern slavery and violence and exploitation.