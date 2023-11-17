More Irish citizens leave Gaza via Rafah crossing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More Irish citizens leave Gaza via Rafah crossing

By Press Association
Embassy staff are at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt (Alamy/PA)
More Irish citizens are leaving Gaza via the Rafah crossing into Egypt on Friday.

Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed that 26 citizens had left the enclave on Wednesday and Thursday.

A DFA spokesman said a number of citizens and their families were in the process of crossing on Friday.

Irish-Palestinian man Khalid El Estal, who lives in Co Kildare, has said his two young children Ali, four, and Sara, one, crossed into Egypt on Friday.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin visited the region over recent days (PA)

Mr El Estal’s wife and the children’s mother Ashwak was killed in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

Mr El Estal told RTE News on Friday: “They are at the Egyptian side of the border with an Irish official. They are being processed there now. This is great news”.

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin has held talks with senior Israeli, Palestinian and Egyptian representatives on a visit to the region over recent days.

On Thursday, Tanaiste Mr Martin said he had been given assurances by Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen that the majority of Irish citizens still in Gaza will be able to leave within days.

Mr Martin visited two towns in southern Israel on Thursday that had been attacked by Hamas in October.

They included Kibbutz Be’eri where Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand was believed to be taken hostage by Hamas.

Mr Martin has used his visit to the Middle East to press for the release of Emily, who turned nine on Friday.

A spokesman for the DFA said: “Twenty-six Irish citizens and dependants were able to cross from Gaza into Egypt on Wednesday and Thursday and are receiving support from the Irish embassy in Cairo.

“Embassy staff are at the border today again. A number of Irish citizens and their families are in the process of crossing.

“We hope to be able to confirm more details later in the day.”