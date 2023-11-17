Shadow Welsh secretary’s office daubed with red paint after Gaza vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Shadow Welsh secretary’s office daubed with red paint after Gaza vote

By Press Association
Shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens’ constituency office was sprayed with red paint (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens’ constituency office was sprayed with red paint (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Police are investigating an attack on a senior Labour MP’s constituency office after she abstained on the Gaza vote.

Jo Stevens’ office in Cardiff was sprayed with red paint and posters were put up accusing her of having “blood on her hands”.

The incident at the Cardiff Central MP’s office in Albany Road took place on Thursday evening.

A police spokeswoman said: “South Wales Police is investigating criminal damage to a property on Albany Road.

“A number of items have been seized for examination and enquiries are on-going.”

The shadow Welsh secretary supported a three-line whip by Labour to abstain on an SNP amendment to the King’s Speech calling for a ceasefire and instead back party leader Sir Keir Starmer’s position of longer “humanitarian pauses”.

Sir Keir faced a major rebellion as 56 Labour MPs – including 10 shadow ministers and parliamentary aides – defied the whip and supported the SNP.