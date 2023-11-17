Christmas tree begins 330-mile journey to Big Ben

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christmas tree begins 330-mile journey to Big Ben

By Press Association
Forestry workers fell a Sitka Spruce tree in Northumberland’s Kielder Forest before it makes the 330-mile journey south to Westminster (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A 40ft Christmas tree which will stand at the foot of Big Ben has been felled and will start making its 330-mile journey south.

The Sitka spruce was selected from among the 150 million trees in Kielder Forest, Northumberland, and will stand in one of the most prominent positions in Westminster.

Forestry England workers carefully felled the 40-year-old pine to avoid damaging it, before it was wrapped and put on a lorry for the journey to London.

Beat Forester Richard Cooper, of Forestry England, said: “I fell and plant a lot of trees every year but this is always the most special – it’s got to be perfect.

“Kielder Forest has been supplying the tree to stand alongside Big Ben for over 20 years.

“It’s not just about how good it looks in the forest, it’s a real skill to bring it down safely and transport it all the way to London without causing any damage.

The spruce was selected from amongst the over 150 million trees in Kielder Forest to stand at the foot of Big Ben (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“So many people from all over the world will see it lit up and I’m really proud to see something from our corner of Northumberland take pride of place.”

Kielder supplies around 180 civic trees every Christmas, including to Ipswich, Sheffield and Stockton on Tees.

It ensures the future supply of large trees by planting seedlings every year.

Mr Cooper said: “It’ll be someone else’s job to choose the 2063 tree, but there’s something very special about planting a sapling with such a unique future ahead of it.”