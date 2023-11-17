Residents of evacuated Bristol tower block call for independent investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Residents of evacuated Bristol tower block call for independent investigation

By Press Association
Barton House was evacuated on Tuesday evening (Ben Birchall/PA)
Residents of a Bristol tower block that was evacuated after a report revealed structural issues have called for an independent investigation into the safety of such buildings across the city.

Around 400 people who live in Barton House, which was built in the Barton Hill area in 1958, were told to pack a bag of clothes and leave on Tuesday evening.

Bristol City Council said surveys conducted of three of the 98 flats found a “risk to the structure of the block” in the event of a fire, explosion or large impact.

Mayor Marvin Rees later revealed that the construction of the building appeared to be “sufficiently different to its blueprint”, including an apparent lack of structural ties between the floors and load-bearing walls.

Barton House was built in 1958 (Ben Birchall/PA)
On Friday morning, residents and supporters of the Acorn community union gathered at Bristol’s City Hall, where the city council is based.

Shaban Ali, a resident of Barton House and member of Acorn, said: “We have all been through hell in the last few days.

“We have brought everyone here today to make sure that our voices are heard.

“We are calling for an independent investigation into what happened at Barton House and the safety of tower blocks across the city.”

Acorn is also asking for residents to be rehoused locally for the same rent or less if they are unable to remain in Barton House following the conclusion of council surveys.

It said November rent should be reimbursed and paused, with residents compensated for the costs of evacuating as well as any future costs associated with moving.

There should also be mental health support and help with childcare for residents of Barton House, the union said.

Father-of-two Mr Ali said he had not received information from council officials about alternative accommodation for 48 hours before being provided with a place to stay.

The protest also heard from residents who reported issues with the hotels that they had been placed in, including reports that rooms were unclean and children were not provided with appropriate food.

One mother to a one-year-old boy, who gave her name as Yasmin, said she had lived in Barton House with her mother for the past 20 years.

Bristol tower block evacuated
Barton House is home to more than 400 people (Ben Birchall/PA)

She described their hotel room as “damp” and “muggy” and said she had been able to provide food for her baby but was concerned about other children.

Nur Sharif, 42, who has lived in Barton House since 2012, said his two children have specific diets and were unable to eat the food provided by the hotel.

Rayhan Ismail, who has two children, said: “It has been a challenging time for our community.”

Residents returned to Barton House following the reports, after rumours emerged that property was being removed from the flats and placed into storage.

In a statement, Bristol City Council said officers were talking to three tenants about the need to empty their properties to conduct further surveys on Barton House.

A spokeswoman added: “Those three households have kindly agreed to have their possessions put safely into storage and this will begin shortly.

“No possessions will be removed from other flats. If any further surveys are needed in other flats, we will contact those tenants and ask for permission.”

In an update on Thursday evening, the council said 61 households had been placed in hotels, 14 are with family or friends, six have refused to leave and officers have been unable to contact those from 14 flats.

It added: “Surveyors are currently carrying out detailed work in Barton House to confirm earlier findings and establish the differences between how the building was built and its design.

“The findings from this work will inform decisions on what to do next and ensure we can provide residents with certainty over the future of the block.”

The council said food and drink were being provided to all residents in hotels, with transport offered for work, school and hot meals, or to return to Barton House to collect items.