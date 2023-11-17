DUP waiting for action on trading arrangement talks – Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

DUP waiting for action on trading arrangement talks – Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

By Press Association
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said progress had been made in terms of legislation (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said progress had been made in terms of legislation (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP is awaiting action from the Government over long-running talks to address unionist concerns on post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Devolved government in Northern Ireland has been on hold for more than a year-and-a-half amid the DUP’s stand-off with ministers over new rules around the movement of goods to and from Great Britain.

The Government agreed the Windsor Framework with the EU earlier this year in an attempt to address concerns raised.

However, the DUP has been in talks with the Government since then and are refusing to re-enter the Stormont Assembly and Executive until remaining gaps are addressed.

Powersharing is unable to function in Northern Ireland without the support of the region’s largest unionist and nationalist parties.

On Friday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party and the Government is “in the process of refining legislation” that protects Northern Ireland’s ability to trade within the UK.

He said the gaps that remain are around legislation.

“We are pressing the Government on the need for legislation that protects Northern Ireland’s ability to trade within the United Kingdom and its internal market,” he told Cool FM news.

“We made progress in terms of that legislation and we’re refining it so that it delivers what is needed to give Northern Ireland businesses the unfettered access that they require to our biggest market, which is Great Britain.

“Then, secondly, there are the practical arrangements, the measures that are designed to ensure that where goods are moving, particularly from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, that if those goods are staying in the internal market of the United Kingdom that they do what the Prime Minister said – they flow freely from one part of the UK to the other.”

He said the discussions will finish “as soon as the Government bring forward the final elements of the solution that is required”.

“That’s what we’re hoping for, that’s what we’re pressing for, that’s what we’re working to achieve,” he said.

“From the point of view of delivering what is required, it is the UK Government that can deliver the progress that is needed and we’re looking to them now to do that.

“We have been engaged with the Government now since earlier this year following the publication of the Windsor Framework. We are prepared to move at pace to get to a solution, but it has to be the right outcome.

“We have got to ensure that what is agreed with the Government restores Northern Ireland’s ability to trade with the rest of the United Kingdom, that it respects our place in the union, that it protects our economic rights within that union.

“I think Government can deliver on the issues that are of concern to people and I hope the moment is arriving now when they will, and when we can get an agreement that enables us to restore the political institutions on the basis that unionists as well as nationalists can support them.”