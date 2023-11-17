‘Strategic’ manufacturers to get billions of pounds in Treasury backing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Strategic’ manufacturers to get billions of pounds in Treasury backing

By Press Association
The Treasury has announced billions in funding for key industries over the next five years (Ben Birchall/PA)
Car makers, aerospace companies and clean energy firms will benefit from a £4.5 billion Government fund earmarked for “strategic” manufacturing sectors.

Funding will cover a five-year period and become available in 2025, after the next general election. The Treasury said that the move would provide industry with long-term certainty about investments.

Over £2 billion of the fund has been earmarked for the automotive industry, with £975 million for aerospace manufacturers.

The money is intended to support the development of zero emission vehicles, as well as more energy efficient aircraft equipment, the Treasury said.

Over half a billion pounds has been given to the life sciences sector, with another £960 million also committed to a green industries growth accelerator plan.

The Treasury said that projects covering carbon capture, hydrogen, nuclear energy and offshore wind would all be able to apply for funding as part of the plan to support clean energy.

“Britain is now the eighth largest manufacturer in the world, recently overtaking France. To build on this success, we are targeting funding to support the sectors where the UK is or could be world-leading,” Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said.

The announcement comes ahead of a global investment summit later this month. Mr Hunt said that the new funding will generate returns from the private sector.

“Our £4.5 billion of funding will leverage many times that from the private sector, and in turn will grow our economy, create more skilled, higher-paid jobs in new industries that will be built to last,” he said on Friday.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch also said that it would ensure the Government “continue to help create jobs, grow the economy, and secure the future of great British manufacturing”.

It comes as ministers also agreed to fourteen recommendations from a detailed review of regulation and standards by chief scientific adviser Professor Dame Angela McLean.

The Government will publish its first battery strategy next week, which will set how the UK plans to develop a globally competitive battery supply chain by 2030.

Recent geopolitical tensions have played havoc with electric vehicle battery supply chains in particular, creating potential challenges amid the race to net zero.

Mr Hunt will next week deliver his autumn statement, as he aims to boost sluggish growth rates in the UK.

Jonathan Reynolds, Labour’s shadow business secretary, said: “While the Government scrambles to catch up in the race for green jobs, Labour has been making the case for a modern industrial strategy to back British business for years.

“Under Labour our industrial heartlands will get the backing they need with an industrial strategy built to last, supporting our plan for green steel, new gigafactories and GB energy.

“Labour’s British jobs bonus will make sure that investment is directly targeted at the energy workers and communities who will power our future.”