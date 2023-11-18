Thousands join pro-Palestinian rally in Dublin city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Thousands join pro-Palestinian rally in Dublin city

By Press Association
Protesters took part in a pro-Palestine rally in Dublin, demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict (PA)
Thousands have marched through the streets of Dublin in solidarity with the Palestinian people and to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The protest began at the Garden of Remembrance and marched across the River Liffey, with demonstrators chanting: “In our thousands in our millions, we are all Palestinians”; “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, and: “Ceasefire now”.

At the Department of Foreign Affairs building, Iveagh House, the protesters took part in a sit-in.

The demonstration was organised by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign, and saw members of People Before Profit, the Labour Party, the Social Democrats, and Sinn Fein take part.

The march comes as 24 Irish citizens and dependants left Gaza through the Rafah crossing on Friday night.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Protesters during a pro-Palestine rally in Dublin (PA)

In a statement to the PA news agency, Government officials said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs can confirm that 24 Irish citizens and dependants were ultimately able to exit Gaza at the Rafah crossing last night.

“This brings to 50 the number of Irish citizens and dependants assisted to leave Gaza in recent days.

“Only small numbers of citizens or accompanying dependants who have expressed a wish to leave remain in Gaza.

“The department remains in contact in each case and will continue to work consistently with the relevant authorities to ensure they are able to leave Gaza as soon as possible.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that Ireland was “working really hard at EU level and UN level to put pressure on” for a ceasefire to be implemented.

He said that a ceasefire would have to be adhered to by all sides in the conflict.

“We’re calling for a ceasefire so that the killing can stop, so that hostages can be released, so that we can get humanitarian aid in and then to begin, at some point, talks about peace again.”

He added: “Israel and Palestine came close to peace on at least three occasions in my lifetime. That may seem ridiculous now, but you can never give up hope for peace.

“And I think of leaders like Yitzhak Rabin, people who are willing to sacrifice their own lives in the battle for peace. And it’s that kind of leadership that we need again on both sides.”