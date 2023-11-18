Thousands take part in pro-Palestine day of action across UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands take part in pro-Palestine day of action across UK

By Press Association
Police officers remove pro-Palestinian protesters that took part in a sit-in demonstration at London’s Waterloo Station (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Pro-Palestinian protesters have held a national day of action on Saturday, with thousands of people taking part in events around the UK.

On previous weekends thousands of protesters and counter-protesters have converged on the capital.

However, the movement’s presence was more muted in London on Saturday, with protesters split across more than 100 smaller rallies around the nation.

London hosted 10 events, including rallies in Islington, Camden and Tower Hamlets.

Around 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators were from London’s Waterloo station after holding a sit-in protest demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel-Hamas conflict
British Transport Police said at least five protesters were arrested at Waterloo station and no train services were affected (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The group chanted: “Free, free Palestine”; “Sit down, join us”; and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” as they protested in the centre of the station.

Police officers surrounded the protesters before they were escorted from the station, with at least two demonstrators carried from the scene.

British Transport Police (BTP) said at least five protesters were arrested at Waterloo station and no train services were affected.

A group of demonstrators who were removed from the station then made their way to Westminster Bridge where they sat in the road before moving to Parliament Square, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said on X, formerly Twitter: “We believe the group in Parliament Square is a mix of pro-Palestinian protesters and JSO (Just Stop Oil) activists.

“We have arrested a prominent JSO activist from within the group. We have a significant number of officers ready to respond if there is further disruption in the road.”

It comes as protesters held sit-in protests at major UK train stations despite increased policing across railway networks.

BTP deployed enhanced officer patrols in England, Scotland and Wales on Saturday.

Footage shared on social media showed a small crowd sitting on the floor in Manchester Victoria Station, while the force confirmed another group of around 25 had done the same at Leeds station shortly after 2pm.

BTP issued Section 14a orders prohibiting protests on Saturday at many of London’s main rail stations from 10am to 11pm, but shortly after 2.30pm the force posted on X that a group of approximately 200 protesters had arrived at London Bridge station.

A police cordon was also put in place around London Bridge, but five minutes later they posted again to say the group had left the area and passengers could access the station as usual.

BTP deployed enhanced officer patrols in England, Scotland and Wales on Saturday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

BTP said its officers made five arrests in London on Saturday, while the Met Police said its officers had made 10 – including pro-Palestinian and JSO protesters.

Ahead of Saturday’s protests, the Met Police had said that the force has made more than 380 arrests for related offences since the October 7 attacks in Israel.

Meanwhile, organisers estimated that around 18,000 protesters turned out for a pro-Palestinian event in Glasgow.