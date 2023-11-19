Irish-Palestinian father reunited with his children in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish-Palestinian father reunited with his children in Dublin

By Press Association
(Niall Carson/PA)
(Niall Carson/PA)

There were tears at Dublin Airport as an Irish-Palestinian widower was reunited with his two young children.

A group of Irish citizens arrived at Dublin Airport from Cairo on Sunday evening after efforts to ensure Irish citizens were allowed to exit the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing.

As father Khalid El Estal dropped to his knees to embrace his son Ali as he walked through arrivals, a crowd of supporters waved Palestinian flags and chanted “free, free Palestine”.

Mr El Estal’s one-year-old daughter Sara, wearing a pink fluffy onesie, was held by her uncle who accompanied the children to Ireland.

The father is grieving the loss of his wife Ashwak, who died after shelling of Gaza last month.

“Finally, we did it,” he said as he held his children. “We lost a lot, I lost my wife, their mum, and my mum, my brother.

“But it’s OK, we’ll be strong, I’ll take care of them and will do everything. Thank you to everyone.”

Palestinian ambassador Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid thanked Ireland for its efforts to get its citizens out of Gaza.

“First of all I would like to thank Ireland very much for putting the effort to bring the Palestinians, Irish citizens, to Ireland,” she said.

“I know the Tanaiste (Micheal Martin) and the Irish people, they put huge effort to bring the Palestinians (here) safe. It breaks my heart to see them here. I want to see all the Palestinian people safe in Gaza.

“This genocidal war against the Palestinians should stop and I want to raise my voice from here in Ireland to the whole world: I think it’s enough, enough the killing of the Palestinians, enough killing of innocent people.”

She said she knew some of the Irish-Palestinians arriving at Dublin Airport on Sunday.

“Whatever we can do, definitely we will not save any effort to help our Palestinians here. I know that they are Irish but they are Palestinians originally. So we will not spare any effort to help.”