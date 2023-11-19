Police appeal to identify 15 people who took part in pro-Palestinian convoy

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify 15 people who took part in a pro-Palestinian convoy of as many as 80 cars.

Officers became aware of a convoy of vehicles displaying Palestinian flags driving into central London at around 10.15pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

It is believed the cars had set off from a car park in Hancock Road, Tower Hamlets, east London.

Road policing units, public order teams and a helicopter were deployed to intercept the convoy and the cars were held in Exhibition Road, South Kensington, the force said.

APPEAL: Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify the 15 people in this thread. We believe they took part in a pro-Palestinian convoy that dangerously stopped traffic on the A13 and the Limehouse Link Tunnel on Saturday night. 🧵⬇️https://t.co/GX0Sl8ORoW — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 19, 2023

A dispersal order was put in place and one vehicle was seized, with fixed penalty notices for various road traffic offences issued to 18 drivers.

A further nine vehicles were served with prohibition notices after defects were found making them unfit for use.

The Met said officers have since discovered the convoy stopped twice on major roads – the A13 and the Limehouse Link Tunnel – on its way into London, causing danger to other road users.

Temporary Commander Karen Findlay, who led the weekend’s policing operation, said: “On some previous occasions, convoys of cars have passed through Jewish communities with occupants waving flags and shouting antisemitic abuse. They understandably caused significant concern, fear and upset.

“As soon as the convoy was spotted, a plan was put in place quickly to ensure the convoy would not reach areas where its presence would inevitably cause alarm and intimidation.

“Our inquiries have not only revealed the extent of their dangerous antics on major roads, they’ve also established the group had plans to move on from Exhibition Road to the Israeli Embassy off Kensington High Street.

“Our intervention on Saturday night was effective in stopping this convoy in its tracks, but now we need to identify those we suspect of being involved in offences earlier on their route.

“The public have been a great help in recent weeks when similar appeals have been made and I have no doubt they’ll continue to do the same.”

Police have shared images of the people they want to identify, and have asked anyone who can help to call 101 and reference 4237915/23 and the number in the bottom corner of the images.