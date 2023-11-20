Film, music and publishing bosses to meet Government to discuss risks of AI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Film, music and publishing bosses to meet Government to discuss risks of AI

By Press Association
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer will lead a roundtable about AI (Lucy North/PA)
Music, film and publishing bosses will meet with the Government to discuss the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) on the creative industries.

A roundtable event led by Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer will look at how AI could impact the sector on Monday.

It comes after US actors’ union Sag-Aftra was engaged in a “very serious fight” with Hollywood studios over protections against the threat of artificial intelligence “up until the very end” of its 118-day walkout.

Succession’s Brian Cox and Lord of the Rings’ Andy Serkis have been among the British actors who have raised concerns about the threat of AI on the acting world.

Senior bosses from Warner Music, Getty Images and the Publishers’ Association will take part in the event – alongside representatives from the Intellectual Property Office and Creators’ Rights Alliance.

The meeting is expected to cover what protections are needed to protect artists’ voices and image, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.

The group are also expected to talk about concerns about copyrighted material being used without permission to train AI models like ChatGPT, as well as how content created by AI could infringe on intellectual property.

The conversation will also look at how AI can be used positively and how AI can allow artists to perform in new ways, such as Abba Voyage – which brings together avatars and a live band.

AI can also generate new edits of songs or footage in minutes – which would usually take creators hours, the DCMS added.

Ms Frazer said: “The UK’s strengths and accomplishments in art and entertainment mean we are well placed to take advantage of developing technologies in this field.

“But creatives rightly have concerns – and proposals – about how their work is used by artificial intelligence now and in the future, and I want to hear them.

“As Culture Secretary, I want to maximise the potential of our creative industries and grow them by £50 billion by 2030, creating one million new jobs.

“I believe that AI can help delivering these goals, but only if opportunities are developed responsibly and in lock-step with industry, which is the ambition behind today’s meeting.”

The meeting follows the publication of the AI regulation white paper, which sets out the principles for the responsible development of AI in the UK.