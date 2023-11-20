Inquiry says Ofsted viewed as ‘not fit for purpose’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inquiry says Ofsted viewed as ‘not fit for purpose’

By Press Association
An inquiry has said Ofsted is in need of major reform and is seen as ‘not fit for purpose’ (Ben Birchall, PA)
Ofsted is in need of major reform and is seen as “not fit for purpose” according to an inquiry into the education inspectorate for England.

The Beyond Ofsted inquiry called for “transformational change” and said it found Ofsted as “having a detrimental impact on schools which some perceive as toxic”.

The inquiry, chaired by former schools minister Lord Jim Knight and sponsored by the National Education Union (NEU), recommends the school inspection system should be overhauled.

Lord Knight said: “The evidence is clear. Ofsted has lost the trust of the teaching profession, and increasingly of parents.

“Our recommendations are designed to restore trust and address the intensification of leader and teacher workload, while reforming a system which is ineffective in its role of school improvement”

The inquiry recommends that schools could “self-evaluate their progress” and work with an external School Improvement Partner who would work long term with the school.

They would validate and support the school to deliver an action plan and parents would be provided with readable and useful information instead of a single-word judgment.

Lord Knight added: “This would produce an action plan for governance and the school community to understand what is working well and what can be done better.”

The Beyond Ofsted inquiry was launched in April amid calls for the inspectorate to revamp its school ratings system – which uses one-word judgments – following the death of headteacher Ruth Perry in January.

Ms Perry’s family said she took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

Work-related suicide
A photograph of headteacher Ruth Perry attached to the railings of John Rankin Schools in Newbury, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews, PA)

The inquiry recommends an “immediate pause to routine inspections” to allow time for trust to be regained by the teaching profession, but Ofsted inspections would continue to give feedback to the Department of Education on the impact of government policies.

A Department for Education spokesperson told the BBC they want “inspections to be a constructive experience for school staff”.

“Our inspectors are all former or current school leaders and well understand the nature and pressures of the work.

“Ofsted has a crucial role in providing a regular, independent evaluation of every school, providing reassurance to parents that pupils are receiving the high quality education they deserve and are being kept safe.”

It comes as the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) said “overly simplistic” school inspection judgments, such as inadequate or needs improvement, often trigger abrupt changes to management.

The think tank said this fuelled a “football manager culture” in schools.