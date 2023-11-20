Treasury rules out changes to pensioners’ winter fuel payment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Treasury rules out changes to pensioners’ winter fuel payment

By Press Association
The payments are worth up to £600 (Alamy/PA)
The payments are worth up to £600 (Alamy/PA)

Jeremy Hunt will not strip winter fuel cash from wealthy pensioners, a Treasury minister said after a senior colleague questioned why the handout should go to the comfortably off.

The Chancellor, who will deliver his autumn statement on Wednesday, will not be touching the payments worth up to £600, junior Treasury minister Gareth Davies said.

His comments came after Government minister John Glen was recorded saying the money could be better spent tackling child poverty.

Mr Glen, who was chief secretary to the Treasury at the time – the second most senior minister in the department after Mr Hunt – also questioned whether the triple lock which guarantees increases in the state pension was sustainable.

Budget 2023
John Glen was Jeremy Hunt’s deputy at the Treasury until last week’s reshuffle (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The minister, who became the Paymaster General in last week’s reshuffle, was speaking at a Cambridge University Conservatives event last month, The Telegraph reported.

In comments on October 26 obtained by the newspaper in a leaked recording, he said: “I think we also need to come to terms with the fact that the triple lock is very expensive and how sustainable is that going forward in terms of pensions and all the other benefits?

“Because my mother, she’s not very rich but she’s perfectly comfortable. She just texted me today aged 75 to say ‘I’ve just heard about my £500 winter fuel payment’ and I’m just like ‘you don’t need that’.

“But finding a mechanism to try and ration that (the winter fuel payment) is very difficult because our HMRC system will look at household incomes.

“These are the sorts of mechanics of government you’ve got to look at. Is it better if we spent more of that money on child poverty? It probably is. But these are the sorts of things I think we need to look at.”

The Treasury ruled out a change to the winter fuel allowance in the autumn statement, with a spokesman saying: “This is not something we are going to do.”

And Exchequer Secretary Mr Davies told Sky News: “We are not going to be touching the winter fuel allowance.”

Pressed on whether he was ruling out means testing the benefit, the MP replied: “We have no plans to change the winter fuel allowance.

“But we have a strong record of supporting pensioners so we will always stand by our pensioners to ensure they have a dignified retirement and security in retirement.”

Labour’s shadow chief secretary Darren Jones wrote to Mr Hunt, telling him: “Pensioners will be deeply concerned about such speculation, especially ahead of winter, and anxious that their incomes may be under threat from this Government. “