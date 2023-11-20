Mediation scheme which prevents need for civil cases going to court is expanded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Mediation scheme which prevents need for civil cases going to court is expanded

By Press Association
The mediation service is intended to prevent civil cases going to court (PA)
The mediation service is intended to prevent civil cases going to court (PA)

Free mediation services are being expanded to help people involved in civil disputes reach a resolution to save the cost and stress of a court process.

The Scottish Government is providing £251,587 to fund the free services in 2023/24 for parties involving disputes of up to £5,000.

The disputes can range from goods and services, building work, unpaid work and employment.

There are already 22 mediation hubs in 22 sheriff court areas, 18 delivered by Strathclyde University’s mediation clinic and four by Edinburgh’s Citizens Advice Bureau mediation services.

Community safety minister Siobhian Brown (Scottish Parliament/PA)

The expansion will see Strathclyde offer a further 17 hubs across the county.

Of the Government funding, £93,374 will be invested into the Strathclyde scheme, while there will be £58,213 for the Edinburgh service.

Victims and community safety minister Siobhian Brown said: “Civil disputes, especially when they end up in court, can be costly and time-consuming for those involved and can affect individuals, communities and organisations.

“Mediation within the civil justice system offers the opportunity for a more flexible and affordable way to resolve those disputes.

“The expansion of the availability of mediation services will widen access to justice for citizens and businesses consistently across the whole of Scotland.”