Cameron welcomed back by dozens of Tory MPs at 1922 committee

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron received a warm welcome from MPs at the 1922 committee (James Manning/PA)
Dozens of Tory MPs turned out to welcome David Cameron back into the parliamentary fold as the new foreign secretary addressed the 1922 Committee.

Lord Cameron, who took his seat in the House of Lords on Monday, said it was “a bit like going back to school” as he waited to address the backbench committee of Conservative MPs.

It is understood he was questioned about the European Convention on Human Rights as well as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s efforts to revive the Rwanda asylum seeker policy after last week’s Supreme Court defeat.

Senior parliamentarians and serving ministers were among those who filed into the parliamentary committee room on Monday, with many appearing in a buoyant mood over Lord Cameron’s return to the frontbench.

MPs at the meeting described him as a “class act” and “vintage”, with the behind-closed-doors gathering punctuated with frequent banging of desks.

Several former ministers from Lord Cameron’s era were also present, including his successor in Downing Street Theresa May, current development minister Andrew Mitchell and former culture minister Dame Maria Miller.