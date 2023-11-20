‘Much too early’ to declare victory on inflation, says Bank governor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Much too early’ to declare victory on inflation, says Bank governor

By Press Association
Andrew Bailey said it was too soon to say that inflation had been beaten (Alistair Grant/PA)
Andrew Bailey said it was too soon to say that inflation had been beaten (Alistair Grant/PA)

The governor of the Bank of England has warned it is “much too early” to say that inflation has been beaten, despite figures last week which showed the Prime Minister’s target to halve inflation had been reached.

Andrew Bailey, who sits on the body which decides interest rates, said that inflation is still “too high”.

Last week’s inflation figures showed a group of goods and services increased in price by around 4.6% in the 12 months to the end of October.

The reading, called Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation, was the lowest it had been for two years.

After the figures came out, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he had halved inflation, one of the five key priorities he set out at the start of the year. Economists had already expected inflation to more than halve when Mr Sunak made the pledge.

While Mr Sunak wanted to halve inflation from close to 11% at the start of this year, the actual target that the Bank works towards is 2%.

In a speech, Mr Bailey said that it was both too soon to say that inflation had been beaten and too early to start talking about cutting interest rates.

The Bank has hiked rates over the last two years in an attempt to help get inflation under control.

“While the inflation data for October released last week were welcome news, it is much too early to declare victory,” he said.

“Inflation remains too high and we need to make sure we get it all the way down to the 2% target.”

Mr Bailey said the Bank’s interest rates are currently “restrictive”, meaning that they are helping to bring down inflation.

“If we maintain this stance for long enough, we will squeeze inflation out of the system. That is what we will do,” he said.

He said this could mean hiking interest rates again, should inflation prove more persistent. He added that interest rates would need to be restrictive for “quite some time yet”.

“Let me be very clear: it is far too early to be thinking about rate cuts,” Mr Bailey said.