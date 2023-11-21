Government to invest £20m helping universities turn research into businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government to invest £20m helping universities turn research into businesses

By Press Association
Universities UK said ‘spin-outs’ created thousands of jobs across the UK (Steve Parsons/PA)
Universities will receive a £20 million investment to help them “spin out” research into commercial businesses, the Treasury has announced ahead of the autumn statement.

The funding is intended to support the “next generation” of university “spin-outs”, which see academic institutions commercialise their research and raised £5.3 billion in 2021/22.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Innovative, globally competitive businesses like Oxford Nanopore are making a huge contribution to our economy.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said innovation was ‘the key’ to the UK’s ‘future success as a nation’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It’s critical that we harness this potential and give universities the tools they need to translate cutting-edge research into exciting UK businesses that start and grow in the UK.”

Biotech business Oxford Nanopore, founded at Oxford University in 2005, has been pointed to as a success story by the Treasury and is valued at around £1.7 billion.

The £20 million investment follows an independent review into university spin-outs which has recommended a series of policies to make such businesses easier to start and more attractive for investment.

Vivienne Stern, chief executive of Universities UK, said: “We welcome this review’s recognition of the positive impact and important role that university spin-outs have on driving growth and supporting the national and local economy.

“We support the ambitions of the review for universities, investors and Government to come together and work collaboratively to maximise opportunities for university spin-out activity.

“University spin-outs create thousands of jobs across the UK and will play an important role in driving the economic growth and local regeneration that the country needs.”

Dr Anne Lane, chief executive of UCL Business (UCLB), said: “For 30 years, UCLB has created successful spin-out businesses from UCL’s ground-breaking research, which have raised £2.75 billion investment in the last five years alone.

“As well as creating jobs and economic impact, these spin-outs scale up solutions to complex societal challenges, from reducing carbon emissions to therapies for rare hereditary diseases.

“The recommendations published in this review will help universities harmonise the creation of spin-outs.

“We look forward to working even closer with fellow universities, government, and the investment community to ensure a healthy and sustained flow of investment back into academic research whilst supporting the emerging world-changing businesses of the next 30 years.”

Mr Hunt has accepted the review’s recommendations and intends to announce a package of measures in the autumn statement designed to support science and technology companies based in the UK.

These measures include an extra £50 million for research and development firms and vehicles to support pension funds’ investment in science and technology businesses.

Pension funds will be able to invest in a new Growth Fund within the British Business Bank and other funds created through the Long-term Investment for Technology and Science initiative, which will receive £250 million.

Louis Taylor, chief executive of the British Business Bank, said: “This package of measures has the potential to unlock billions of pounds of additional investment for the UK’s fastest growing and most innovative companies, thereby boosting the economy and driving returns for pension savers.”

Mr Hunt hopes that these will enable pension funds to invest up to £75 billion made available through changes to regulations announced in a speech at the Mansion House in July.

The Chancellor said: “Innovation is the key to our future success as a nation and it’s vital that we do all we can to help companies start, scale and grow in the UK.

“Tomorrow’s autumn statement will be a huge step towards delivering our Mansion House reforms and unleashing the full potential of our pensions industry.”