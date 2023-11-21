Robison highlights ‘pragmatic’ Scottish Government approach in fiscal deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robison highlights ‘pragmatic’ Scottish Government approach in fiscal deal

By Press Association
The Deputy First Minister spoke to the Finance and Public Administration Committee on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has said she had to be “pragmatic” to get a deal on a new fiscal framework over the line before the UK Government went into “election mode”.

The fiscal framework – which governs the structure of devolved finances – was announced in August, but Shona Robison told MSPs on Tuesday she would have preferred it to have come from a longer process involving more interested parties.

But the Deputy First Minister said a “window of opportunity” opened earlier this year that would allow for the review to take place for changes to be made ahead of next year’s budgeting process.

She told MSPs on the Finance and Public Administration Committee: “I understand the concerns expressed by the committee about the process surrounding the review and its timing.

“The Scottish Government’s preference had been for a process involving broad stakeholder involvement. However, when a window of opportunity emerged earlier this year to conclude an agreement with the UK Government on changes to the framework, I was mindful of the value of securing borrowing powers ahead of the 2024-25 budget and that we were dealing with a UK Government that was likely to go into election mode soon.

“So within that context I judged that it was appropriate and prudent to conclude a deal when it became possible to do so.”

The deal doubled the Scottish Government’s annual resource borrowing limit to £600 million, which can be used to mitigate errors in forecasting, while the limit on the amount which can be drawn from the Scotland Reserve was scrapped.

Borrowing and reserve limits, as a result of the deal, will also rise in line with inflation, while the existing per capita model for block grant adjustments – which Ms Robison estimated could be worth as much as £500 million in the coming years to the Scottish Government – has been made permanent.

Committee convener Kenneth Gibson asked if the Scottish Government pushed for more powers over things such as corporation tax or duties on tobacco and alcohol, but Ms Robison said the former chief secretary to the Treasury John Glen was “keen” to conclude negotiations before any personnel change.

“We understood that this was a window of opportunity that may not remain open for very long,” the Deputy First Minister said.

“The narrow scope of the review was made very clear, so of course over time we have demanded and requested… additional financial levers, the devolution of further taxes.

“But it was made pretty clear that the scope for a deal was on the very limited scope that was set out.”

She added: “There was a judgment to be made of do you then just accept the narrow scope in order to get some tangible gains? Or do you continue to argue for a widening of the scope and my judgment was that what was on the table was limited… and therefore it was prudent to secure the gains in a negotiation on that narrow scope that we’ve eventually managed to do.”

Asked by Mr Gibson if the Scottish Government was presented with a “take-it-or-leave it-type situation”, the Deputy First Minister said: “We had to be pragmatic.”

In a regularly fraught relationship between the Scottish and UK Governments, Ms Robison also praised Mr Glen – who was moved to Paymaster General in the re-shuffle earlier this month – describing him as an “oasis in a desert”, adding that he was “very clear about his objectives and very open and straight about it”.