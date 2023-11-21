Bank of England governor warns UK inflation threat being ‘underestimated’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Bank of England governor warns UK inflation threat being ‘underestimated’

By Press Association
The Bank of England’s governor Andrew Bailey has suggested that the threat of UK inflation is being underestimated by financial markets (Henry Nicholls/PA)
The Bank of England’s governor Andrew Bailey has suggested that the threat of UK inflation is being underestimated by financial markets (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The Bank of England’s governor has suggested the threat of UK inflation is being underestimated, as he stressed that the Prime Minister declaring victory over his inflation target is not to do with policymakers.

Andrew Bailey said the Bank’s decision-makers are more concerned about the persistence of inflation than the financial markets appear to be.

He told MPs during a Treasury Committee session: “I really think the market is putting too much weight on the current data releases and the fact that we’ve seen inflation come down quite rapidly – that’s good news obviously.

“We are concerned about the potential persistence of inflation as we go through the remainder of the journey down to 2%, and I think the market is underestimating that.”

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 4.6% in October from 6.7% in September, according to official figures.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

It prompted the Government to claim that it had met its inflation target early, having pledged to bring down the level to below 5.4% by the end of the year.

Inflation will continue to ease, particularly food prices, but not the extent seen last month, Mr Bailey said.

The governor’s remarks follow him declaring it is “much too early” to say inflation has been beaten, and to start talking about cutting interest rates.

Members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to keep rates unchanged at 5.25% earlier this month, keeping them at the highest level since 2008.

The four policymakers attending the session were asked by MP Dame Angela Eagle: “There have been claims in some places that the Prime Minister personally is responsible for halving inflation, do you agree with that?”

Mr Bailey said: “The Government and the Prime Minister adopted a target, it’s not our target, I must be very clear on that.

Asked who is responsible for inflation coming down, he said: “It’s very clear, the Bank of England is responsible for that.”

Elsewhere in the session, Mr Bailey said the Bank was not seeing a collapse in the supply or demand of credit despite the uncertain economic backdrop.

He told the committee: “For both corporate and household sectors, at the moment, we are seeing some signs of small pick-ups in arrears and some weakening in demand for credit, but from a low level.

“We are not seeing a collapse in either demand for credit or the ability of the financial system to supply credit.”

Deputy governor Dave Ramsden cautioned that inflation in the services sector needs to fall significantly in order for overall inflation to meet its 2% target rate.

He said: “We do think services inflation will subside through next year.

“And it needs to subside through next year because services inflation above 6% is not consistent in getting headline inflation back to the 2% target.”