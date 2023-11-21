Minimum wage to rise to £11.44 in April next year

The national living wage will rise to £11.44 in April next year, the Treasury has announced.

The rate is currently £10.42 for workers aged over 23, but the new figure will apply to 21 and 22-year-olds for the first time.

National minimum wage for 18 to 20-year-olds will also increase by £1.11 to £8.60 per hour, the Government has said.

Apprentices will have their minimum hourly rates boosted, with an 18-year-old in an industry like construction seeing their minimum hourly pay rise by more than 20%, going from £5.28 to £6.40 an hour.

The changes mark the largest ever increase in the history of the national living wage, according to the independent Low Pay Commission (LPC) that advises Government on the rate.

It means that the minimum wage will now be equal to two thirds of median hourly pay for those aged 21 and over, the LPC said.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Next April all full-time workers on the National Living Wage will get a pay rise of over £1800 a year. That will end low pay in this country, delivering on our manifesto promise.

“The National Living Wage has helped halve the number of people on low pay since 2010, making sure work always pays.”

Further measures will be set out in Wednesday’s autumn statement, which is Mr Hunt’s main opportunity to make tax and spending announcements outside of the Budget.

Mr Hunt is aiming to cut taxes and boost the economy in a bid to save the Tories’ election chances, with the Treasury already signalling a series of changes that will be in the speech.

These include a £320 million plan to help unlock pension fund investment for technology and science schemes, reforms to speed up planning for energy infrastructure and cut bills for those living near pylons, a drive to increase public sector productivity and a new “back to work” agenda to get people off welfare and into jobs.