Irish aid workers say ‘only a trickle’ of aid going into Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Irish aid workers say ‘only a trickle’ of aid going into Gaza

By Press Association
The chief executive of Christian Aid and chair of Dochas said that 160 children are being killed every day (Oireachtas)
The chief executive of Christian Aid and chair of Dochas said that 160 children are being killed every day (Oireachtas)

Irish aid groups have said that “only a trickle” of humanitarian aid is getting into Gaza, as they warned of the need for a ceasefire.

A charity representative also said that the first thing they do each day is check if their staff lived through the night.

The Israeli bombardment of and missile strikes on the Gaza Strip have led to an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the region, with food, water, fuel and medicines extremely limited.

The military operation was launched in response to an attack from Hamas militants, who killed 1,200 Israeli citizens and are thought to have kidnapped around 200 others, including Irish-Israeli citizen Emily Hand.

Representatives of Dochas, Trocaire and Concern addressed Irish parliamentarians and senators on Tuesday during a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee.

As well as highlighting the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza, they also raised concerns about other conflicts in the world and the need to respond to the conditions created by climate change.

Rosamond Bennett, chief executive of Christian Aid and chair of Dochas, said that of the 11,000 people killed in Gaza in recent weeks, 160 children are being killed every day.

She said that more children had been killed in Gaza since October 7 than in all wars around the world since 2012.

She added that she remembers being shocked at the amount of rubble in the Gaza Strip when she visited the enclave in 2013 and cannot imagine how it is now, or how it could be rebuilt.

Ms Bennett said it is “very difficult” to get public funding for humanitarian crises in Yemen, Syria, and Sudan as those conflicts are not raised as often in the media, meaning that government funding is crucial in these cases.

Finola Finnan
Finola Finnan, deputy chief executive of Trocaire, speaks to the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence (Oireachtas)

Dominic MacSorley, humanitarian ambassador at Concern Worldwide, who was speaking via videolink from the Chad border with Sudan, said that there was a need to move on from Ireland focusing on one international crisis at a time.

Finola Finnan, deputy chief executive of Trocaire, said that there was only a “trickle of aid” going into Gaza as there was only one crossing open – the Rafah crossing at the Egyptian border.

She said there was very little aid going to the north of the region.

“Since October, we’ve had about 1,320 trucks have gone in, only 4% of the daily average volume prior to the current hostility, so there’s very little aid going in.

“At the moment, we’re waiting to scale up and we absolutely need a cessation of the bombardment on the population to be able to scale up to anything like we need.”

Ms Bennett added: “I was in Gaza in May, and the need is huge there. Even before this, about 80% of the population rely on humanitarian aid. And as Finola said, there are very few trucks going in compared to what there was previously.”