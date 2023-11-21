Lord Frost says parliamentary scrutiny of trade deals worse now then when in EU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lord Frost says parliamentary scrutiny of trade deals worse now then when in EU

By Press Association
Former Brexit minister Lord Frost (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The ability for Parliament to shape and scrutinise trade deals is weaker now than when the UK was a member of the European Union, former Brexit negotiator Lord Frost has said.

The Conservative former cabinet minister, who has been a vocal advocate for the potential benefits of Brexit, said it was “a little strange” that Parliament’s ability to scrutinise and shape trade agreements is now “weaker”.

He was speaking in the House of Lords as peers debated the Trade (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) Bill’s second reading.

Lord Frost said: “I do think it is a little strange that after Brexit the degree of scrutiny, comment, ability to shape trade agreements that this Parliament in both of its Houses has, the ability to comment, and indeed the ability to vote on major trade agreements, is actually weaker than the country had when we were a member of the European Union.

“And obviously I supported, worked for, Brexit, and I don’t think that it is right that we have less ability to shape these things than we did when we were in the European Union.”

He added: “I do think we should look at that in the interests of democratic scrutiny and developing a trade policy that we can all buy into in the future.”

The Bill provides measures to ensure the UK will be compliant with international obligations when it accedes to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Lord Frost said: “Those who said the UK could never pursue an independent trade policy outside the EU I think have been proven wrong. With CPTPP accession we have got FTAs (free trade agreements) covering over 60% of our trade, goods and services.

“And the only reason we have not reached the 80% target is the reluctance of the US to do new trade agreements with anybody, not just with us.

“So this is a big success area.”

The sovereignty of Parliament and role of democratic scrutiny were major themes of the Brexit campaign, and as a minister Lord Frost said EU laws had previously been applied to the UK with “very limited genuine democratic scrutiny”.

As a minister, Lord Frost said in 2021: “Brexit was about democracy – it is a democratic project that is bringing politics back home.”