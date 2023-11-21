83 charged over ‘hate crimes and violence’ linked to pro-Palestinian protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
83 charged over ‘hate crimes and violence’ linked to pro-Palestinian protests

By Press Association
(Niall Carson/PA)
More than 80 people have been charged in the UK over alleged hate crimes and violence linked to pro-Palestinian protests since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Thousands of demonstrators and counter-protesters have converged on London over the past few weekends, leading politicians to pressure the Metropolitan Police to take action.

The force made nearly 400 arrests between October 7 and November 18, 83 of whom have been charged.

Scotland Yard said officers are examining images of protesters linked to disorder on Armistice Day, using facial recognition to look back on previous demonstrations and searching for suspects believed to have committed hate crimes.

John Harvey, a 75-year-old protester from Hackney, east London, who threw red paint at the Israeli embassy on November 11, will be sentenced next month after admitting criminal damage.

John Harvey court case
John Harvey is to be sentenced (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police are hunting 15 people who took part in a pro-Palestinian convoy of as many as 80 cars on Saturday.

Officers are also searching for 20 men involved in counter-protests on Armistice Day.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned “wholly unacceptable” actions by far-right groups and “Hamas sympathisers” on the day, insisting “all criminality must be met with the full and swift force of the law”.

Mr Sunak is also looking to tighten the law to make it easier to ban marches and prosecute those glorifying terrorism, according to several newspapers.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman wrote an article for The Times, accusing the force of showing bias in favour of left-wing protesters.

She had pressed Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to ban the pro-Palestinian demonstration on November 11, which she branded a hate march.

A few days ago, a 37-year-old man was arrested in west London on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and showing support for a proscribed organisation.

Last week officers arrested a 21-year-old man in Brixton Hill on suspicion of spraying pro-Palestinian graffiti on the shutters of a shop, and a 22-year-old man on suspicion of making threats to kill while shouting antisemitic slurs in Stamford Hill.

Scotland Yard said: “Our teams are investigating hate crimes and offences committed at protests.

“We know many people continue to feel vulnerable.”