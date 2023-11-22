Public health campaign warns young people how vaping can ‘Take Hold’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public health campaign warns young people how vaping can ‘Take Hold’

By Press Association
The Take Hold campaign highlights how vaping can become addictive (PA)
A campaign informing children and parents of the dangers of vaping has been launched by the Scottish Government.

The “Take Hold” campaign highlights the dangers of nicotine addiction as a result of vaping, with posters and outdoor advertising aimed at young people.

Its key message is that vapes may quickly become harmfully addictive, affecting concentration, mental health and mood.

Earlier this month, the UK Government set out its plans for a “smoke-free generation” by phasing out the sale of cigarettes.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill going through Westminster will restrict the sale of tobacco so anyone turning 14 this year or younger will never legally be sold cigarettes.

Jenni Minto said the campaign pushes the message that it is ‘much easier to never start than it is to give up’ (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Ministers in Edinburgh are producing their own framework which will complement this, with the cigarette phase-out also taking place north of the border.

Public health minister Jenni Minto said smoking is responsible for around 8,000 deaths in Scotland each year.

She added: “Although we have seen smoking rates decline and Scotland has already introduced a range of world-leading tobacco control measures, we want to do more to help us achieve our goal of being tobacco-free by 2034.

“This framework will provide direction for a decade and allow us to be more responsive in dealing with a variety of nicotine and tobacco products.

“E-cigarettes are one of a range of tools for adult smokers to quit smoking, but should never be used by young people or adult non-smokers.

“We must take action to prevent young people using vapes and becoming addicted, which will damage their health, and that’s why we’re launching a marketing campaign.

“It is much easier to never start than it is to give up.”