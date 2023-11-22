Government ‘minded’ to intervene over Telegraph sale deal – Culture Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Government ‘minded’ to intervene over Telegraph sale deal – Culture Secretary

By Press Association
Lucy Frazer made her comments in a written statement (Aaron Chown/PA)
Lucy Frazer made her comments in a written statement (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Government is considering a public interest intervention into an agreement which could hand an Abu Dhabi-backed fund control of the Telegraph newspaper, the Culture Secretary has announced.

Lucy Frazer said in a written statement she was “minded to” issue a Public Interest Intervention Notice, which could lead to an investigation by regulators.

It comes after Abu Dhabi-backed fund RedBird IMI said on Monday that it was poised to take control of the Telegraph Media Group and fellow publisher The Spectator after striking a deal with previous owners the Barclay family to help repay outstanding debts.

General Stock – Newspapers
Telegraph Media Group entered receivership around five months ago (Jonatha Brady/PA)

But a group of Conservative MPs called on ministers to use the UK’s national security laws to investigate the potential deal.

The Culture Secretary said the possible intervention related to “concerns I have that there may be public interest considerations” over the loan to the Barclays and subsequent agreement with RedBird IMI – a joint venture between US firm RedBird Capital and International Media Investments of Abu Dhabi.

Ms Frazer said she had contacted Lloyds, the Barclays and RedBird IMI to inform them over the potential notice and given the parties until 3pm on Thursday to respond to her concerns.

It the Government decides to issue the notice, media regulator Ofcom would then assess public interest concerns over the move.

Meanwhile, the UK’s competition regulator – the Competition and Markets Authority – would also look into competition worries.

In the summer, lenders at Lloyds placed the media titles into receivership and sought potential buyers to help cover over £1 billion owed by the Barclays to the bank.

But the bank paused the sale process on Tuesday until at least early December to consider the fresh agreement.

RedBird IMI, which is led by former CNN boss Jeff Zucker, said it would provide a loan of up to £600 million, secured against the publications, with IMI also providing a similar loan against other Barclay-linked assets.

The fund said the deal includes an option to turn the loans into equity which would hand it control of the newspaper and magazine. It said it planned to “exercise this option at an early opportunity”.

The Spectator
The Spectator magazine was being sold in a separate process (Alamy/PA)

US-based RedBird said it would take over “management and operational responsibility” in the deal.

Any deal would need to receive clearance from the bank’s own regulatory process, alongside political scrutiny.

A raft of potential suitors including hedge-fund millionaire and GB News investor Sir Paul Marshall, Daily Mail publisher DMGT, Yorkshire Post owner National World and German publisher Axel Springer had all been linked with a takeover move for the Telegraph.

Meanwhile, DMGT and Rupert Murdoch’s News UK were both reportedly interested in a move for The Spectator.