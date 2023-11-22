Drug consumption room could be open by next summer, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug consumption room could be open by next summer, says minister

By Press Association
The pilot consumption room is to open in Glasgow (PA)
The UK’s first drug consumption room could be open by next summer, the Scottish Government’s drugs policy minister has said.

Elena Whitham said there will be “robust” consultation with people who live near the facility in Glasgow.

The plans for a safe consumption room on Hunter Street were approved by NHS and council officials in Glasgow in September.

The green light came after Scotland’s Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC announced it would not be in the “public interest” to prosecute users of such a facility.

The Hunter Street centre already provides a heroin assisted treatment service.

Ms Whitham was asked about the consumption room plans as she opened a new forensic lab for toxicology work on Wednesday.

Elena Whitham
Elena Whitham said the facility aims to reduce harm (PA)

She told the PA news agency: “There’s actually a project board that’s been set up to deliver that, we’re hoping it will be up and running by the summer time.

“There’s a huge amount of work to be undertaken between now and then.

“Part of that is really robust community consultation with residents and businesses in the area, and also working through the logistics of how the service will operate.”

Those who currently inject drugs in public spaces are expected to use the facility.

Ms Whitham said: “It’s to give some dignity back to people but also to reduce harm, not just from the drugs themselves, from things like HIV.”

The UK Government has said it is not in favour of drug consumption rooms, but despite the Misuse of Drugs Act being reserved to Westminster the Home Office has indicated it will not stand in the way of the pilot scheme in Glasgow.