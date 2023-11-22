Industry welcomes alcohol duty freeze as ‘a huge relief’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Industry welcomes alcohol duty freeze as ‘a huge relief’

By Press Association
A general view of alcohol on the shelf at a supermarket in Burton-on-Trent.
A general view of alcohol on the shelf at a supermarket in Burton-on-Trent.

The wine and spirits industry has welcomed the freeze to alcohol duty, saying it comes as “a huge relief” to a sector that has “taken a battering”.

As well as confirming the “Brexit Pubs Guarantee”, which means duty on a pint is always lower than in the shops, the Chancellor has announced the freezing of all alcohol duty until August 1 next year.

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) said British businesses were bracing themselves for a second duty increase at the autumn statement, which it said would have come as a “punishing blow” after the Government’s new alcohol duty regime, brought in on August 1, which introduced the largest alcohol tax rise for almost 50 years.

The decision to freeze excise duty came at a time when wine and spirits had seen a near triple digit increase in inflation in the last three months, WSTA said.

The sector was also experiencing “dramatically increased” supply chain costs and an “astronomic increase” in glass recycling fees.

WSTA chief executive Miles Beale said: “The alcohol duty freeze comes as a huge relief to wine and spirit businesses and the hospitality sector who have taken a battering over the last few years.

“Following the introduction of an entirely new alcohol tax regime and huge hike in August, the latest data shows a worrying decline in sales, which concerns businesses of all sizes and which would result in less revenue for the Exchequer.

“A second duty rise would have been disastrous.

“We are pleased that the frustrations of consumers, who are fed up with never ending price rises, and of businesses struggling with the cost and complexities of the new system have been heeded.

“These are ongoing concerns about the impact of the new regime, which need to be kept under review. We implore the Chancellor and his team to lock in the freeze until at least the end of this Parliament. This will keep people in jobs and mean consumers will still be able to enjoy a drink at a price they can afford.”

UK Spirits Alliance spokesman and distiller Stephen Russell said: “We raise a toast to the Chancellor today for his decision to freeze duty and thank him for listening to thousands of distillers, landlords and bar owners up and down the UK.

“He has raised the spirits of the sector, and his decision today is a vote of confidence in this vibrant homegrown sector. Today’s freeze will drive growth in the industry, support jobs and help consumers at a time when household budgets continue to be squeezed”.

Ed Baker, managing director of Kingsland Drinks, said: “The August 1 increases are making the UK consumer pay some of the highest alcohol taxes in Europe, which are now filtering through to higher pricing for them and lower sales for us.

“An additional rise would have damaged our industry even further.”

Kathy Caton, managing director of Brighton Gin, said: “What a great relief for us and our fellow craft distillers that duty has been frozen – we’re operating in such a challenging environment currently, but this is definitely a fillip to the industry.

“The August duty hike has had a very clear and damaging effect on sales. There have already been some very high-profile closures of businesses in our sector and a second duty rise could have seen more distilleries go bust.

“With the vast majority of our customers being within the hospitality industry and us being publicans ourselves, we’re really glad that the hospitality sector and its suppliers are being supported.”

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the announcement did not mean drinkers were off the hook though.

She said: “Inflation figures out earlier this month showed that the price of fortified wines is up 15.3% and beer is up 12%, thanks in part to higher alcohol duty.

“It means raising a glass this Christmas will still be an expensive business.”