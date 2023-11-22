Watchdog downgrades UK economic growth forecasts for next three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Watchdog downgrades UK economic growth forecasts for next three years

By Press Association
The OBR has forecast lower GDP growth and higher levels of inflation than previously expected (Victoria Jones/PA)
The OBR has forecast lower GDP growth and higher levels of inflation than previously expected (Victoria Jones/PA)

The UK economy will grow slower than previous forecasts from next year and witness a shallower fall in inflation, according to the fiscal watchdog.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said UK gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 0.6% this year, after it predicted in March a marginal decline this year.

It comes after the Chancellor promised to grow the economy as one of the Government’s five pledges.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

However, in the autumn statement on Wednesday, Jeremy Hunt revealed the OBR has downgraded its growth forecasts for the next three years.

He said GDP is expected to grow by 0.7% next year, with 1.4% growth in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026.

The official forecaster had previously guided towards 1.8% growth next year, with 2.5% growth and 2.1% growth in the two following years.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Consumer and business spending has come under pressure from significant interest rate rises – up to 5.25% – and high levels of inflation.

Mr Hunt also told Parliament that inflation – which dropped to 4.6% in October – is set to fall to 2.8% by the end of 2024, before hitting the Bank of England’s 2% target in 2025.

This indicates higher inflation than previously projected by the OBR in the spring, after it guided towards an inflation rate of 0.9% for 2024.