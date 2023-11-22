Government considers selling NatWest shares to everyday investors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Government considers selling NatWest shares to everyday investors

By Press Association
The Government is considering selling shares in NatWest to retail investors in the coming year (Matt Crossick/PA)
The Government is considering selling shares in NatWest to retail investors in the coming year (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Government is considering selling shares in NatWest to the general public in the coming year as it moves to offload its stake in the British bank, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced.

Mr Hunt unveiled the plans in his autumn statement delivered to the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

The retail offer would form part of efforts to reduce the Government’s – and therefore taxpayers’ – stake in the bank, and mean everyday retail investors get the chance to buy a chunk.

The Government currently owns a 38.69% stake in the lender after selling £1.26 billion worth of shares back to the firm in May, taking it down from around 41%.

It has been gradually whittling down its shareholding following its near £46 billion bailout of Royal Bank of Scotland during the 2008 financial crisis.

It rebranded to NatWest Group in 2020 under the leadership of former chief executive Alison Rose.

The Government wants to fully hand over its shareholding in the group by 2025 to 2026, subject to supportive market conditions and if sales offer value for money, it said.

The move is also being presented as a way to get more people saving and investing.

Mr Hunt told the Commons that it was “time to get Sid investing again”.

The remark refers to the “Tell Sid” advertising campaign in the 1980s, encouraging people to buy shares in state-owned businesses including British Gas under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s privatisation drive.

Furthermore, the Treasury said that “savers should be able to invest in the banks they use day to day.”

A spokeswoman for NatWest said: “Any decisions around share sales are a matter for the Government.

“We welcome the Government’s continued commitment to returning NatWest Group to private ownership and believe this is in the best interests of the bank and our shareholders.”

NatWest’s share price was down by more than 1% following the announcement.